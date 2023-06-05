Family and food are part of Frank-N-Steins in Byron

BYRON, Minn. — Four generations and 42 years have gone into Frank-N-Steins family-owned and operated restaurant in Bryon.

Frank-N-Steins first opened its doors on Valentine’s Day of 1981 as a supper club. It was opened by the parents of the current owner, Tracy Oswald. However, this wasn’t their first restaurant in Bryon. Her parents also started the Legion Cafe in the 1970s prior to Frank-N-Steins.

“Frank is my dad's name and then Stein was for beer stein,” Oswald said. “Back in the day that's what we had, beer and liquor.”

In addition to beer and liquor, Frank-N-Steins also served food. Since taking over the place, Oswald has popularized pizza sales in the restaurant as well as the food customers know and love.

Oswald first began working at her parents' restaurant when she was 15 years old. At first it was out of obligation to help out the family, but it grew into a love for the work, the customers and the food industry.

“Everybody (in the family) has worked here through the years and in the last few years, everybody's kind of dwindled and wanted to do some different things, their own ideas and different things that they want to do,” Oswald said. “So here I am, still doing my dream.”

Oswald’s favorite part about owning and operating the restaurant is the customers and the community who has always supported them. Some of her regulars come in almost every day they are open and Oswald is grateful to everyone who stops by.

“With COVID, a lot of things have come and gone, and people's dreams have come and gone,” Oswald said. “We were very, very lucky and very appreciative of the people that support us.”

Oswald and the other staff have become very familiar with the community throughout the years. Their hours have switched to a more family-friendly restaurant and her regulars have become like family as well.

A piece of cardboard is covered in printed photographs on a wall inside Frank-N-Steins in Byron. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“The regulars come in two, three times a week,” Oswald said. “They'll be in for breakfast, they’ll be in for dinner and we love to see them because they've grown to be like our family too. So it's nice for an individual to come in here by themselves and feel at home.”

After 42 years of service, Oswald believes the restaurant’s success is due to consistency in their food and keeping prices low.

“On the menu, my dad always wanted steaks and burgers and everything homemade,” Oswald said. “We have a salad bar, homemade salads, homemade soups, we try to do everything homemade; homemade patty burgers. We just try to keep it consistent.”

The patty melts and burgers are popular menu items. The chicken items, salad bar and pizza also tend to be pretty popular among customers.

From left: Bonnie Gibbs, Gary Thompson, Ron Thompson, and Glenda Thompson give their food orders to waitress and bartender Megan Reed, of Byron, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Frank-N-Steins in Byron. "If they have been here 42 years, then we have been coming here for 52," said Ron Thompson. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Oswald and the staff also like to maintain a friendly environment to ensure everyone who walks in the door feels welcome and at home.

“We're still here and we're still serving good food,” Oswald said. “We have good, good help. So I just hope that customers keep on coming. Come out, get out and about, bring a friend, enjoy life a little bit.”

Frank-N-Steins 15 Frontage Road, Byron, MN 55920 507-775-6440