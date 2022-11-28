Family-owned Quiznos franchise in Rochester set to close Friday

ROCHESTER — For 17 years the Hallin family has been serving up sub sandwiches to Mayo employees at the Quiznos in the subway below the Marriott Hotel downtown.

This Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, will be the last day that husband and wife Gerald (Jerry) and Vivian Hallin will work, as the couple is set to retire.

“We’re closing down since the lease expires next month and there have been a lot fewer people since COVID-19 began,” said Gerald Hallin.

Their son Todd Hallin does not know what is next for him.

“It's on to the next chapter, I guess. We've got to close it up come Friday and we've got all of December to clear everything out. I think I'd like to find something different outside of food service once it's all done,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd is one of two sons to Gerald and Vivian Hallin. His older brother, Chad Hallin, is an ultrasound technician in Houston, Texas. Todd, along with his parents, have worked and owned multiple fast food franchises over the last 30 years, dating back to their time in Dawson, Minnesota.

There, the family owned and operated a Dairy Queen franchise before moving to Rochester to start Quiznos.

“When we opened we had up to five people behind the counter,” said Gerald Hallin. “Now there’s just my son and two others, since workers have left more frequently than before COVID.”

The location opened in December 2005. The Hallins also owned the former Dairy Queen next door for three years before selling it.

Todd Hallin, manager of the subway level Quiznos in downtown Rochester, prepares a customer's order Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. After 17 years, the restaurant will close in December. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Much has changed throughout the world and at Mayo Clinic since then. But for the Hallins, their experiences with co-workers and customers has remained the same throughout the years.

“All the people that worked with me over the years, thanks to them. And thank you very much to everyone for supporting us for 17 years. We wouldn't be in business if it weren't for all these wonderful people,” said Gerald Hallin.

“A lot of people, they like to visit with my dad,” added Todd Hallin. "He's been my PR man. Some people have come back specifically to visit with him and hear his stories.”

While the shop is scheduled to close after Friday, it might close earlier if inventory runs out before then. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. On Friday, it will close by 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quiznos, based in Denver, used to be America’s second largest chain behind Subway as recently as 2013, but has seen great decline in franchise locations over the last decade. According to ScrapeHero Data, there are 164 Quiznos remaining in the United States as of September 2022.

When the downtown Rochester Quiznos closes Friday, there will be one fewer.