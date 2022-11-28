SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Family-owned Quiznos franchise in Rochester set to close Friday

The Hallin family has been serving sandwiches in the subway level below the Marriott Hotel for 17 years. Soon, all that will be left are memories.

Quiznos Closing
Todd Hallin, manager of the subway level Quiznos in downtown Rochester, prepares a customer's order Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. After 17 years, the restaurant will close in December.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
November 28, 2022 03:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — For 17 years the Hallin family has been serving up sub sandwiches to Mayo employees at the Quiznos in the subway below the Marriott Hotel downtown.

This Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, will be the last day that husband and wife Gerald (Jerry) and Vivian Hallin will work, as the couple is set to retire.

“We’re closing down since the lease expires next month and there have been a lot fewer people since COVID-19 began,” said Gerald Hallin.

Also Read
Fans watch the World Cup
Minnesota
World Cup exception opens door for middle-of-night serving at Minnesota bars
A “5 o'clock somewhere” provision in the law will give Minnesota bars a chance to serve liquor 30 minutes before, during and 30 minutes after the live broadcast of FIFA World Cup matches. Local governments may issue permits to establishments that want to serve during live broadcasts of games.
November 21, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Forager Brewery
Lifestyle
Our brewery picks to mark Minnesota 'Pint Day'
The Minnesota Brewers Guild has rolled out commemorative glassware to encourage people to visit their local breweries.
November 18, 2022 12:47 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Oronoco business temporarily shuttering; commercial real estate changing hands
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 18, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Their son Todd Hallin does not know what is next for him.

“It's on to the next chapter, I guess. We've got to close it up come Friday and we've got all of December to clear everything out. I think I'd like to find something different outside of food service once it's all done,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd is one of two sons to Gerald and Vivian Hallin. His older brother, Chad Hallin, is an ultrasound technician in Houston, Texas. Todd, along with his parents, have worked and owned multiple fast food franchises over the last 30 years, dating back to their time in Dawson, Minnesota.

There, the family owned and operated a Dairy Queen franchise before moving to Rochester to start Quiznos.

“When we opened we had up to five people behind the counter,” said Gerald Hallin. “Now there’s just my son and two others, since workers have left more frequently than before COVID.”

The location opened in December 2005. The Hallins also owned the former Dairy Queen next door for three years before selling it.

Quiznos Closing
Todd Hallin, manager of the subway level Quiznos in downtown Rochester, prepares a customer's order Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. After 17 years, the restaurant will close in December.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Much has changed throughout the world and at Mayo Clinic since then. But for the Hallins, their experiences with co-workers and customers has remained the same throughout the years.

“All the people that worked with me over the years, thanks to them. And thank you very much to everyone for supporting us for 17 years. We wouldn't be in business if it weren't for all these wonderful people,” said Gerald Hallin.

“A lot of people, they like to visit with my dad,” added Todd Hallin. "He's been my PR man. Some people have come back specifically to visit with him and hear his stories.”

While the shop is scheduled to close after Friday, it might close earlier if inventory runs out before then. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. On Friday, it will close by 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quiznos, based in Denver, used to be America’s second largest chain behind Subway as recently as 2013, but has seen great decline in franchise locations over the last decade. According to ScrapeHero Data, there are 164 Quiznos remaining in the United States as of September 2022.

When the downtown Rochester Quiznos closes Friday, there will be one fewer.

Quiznos Closing
Todd Hallin, manager of the subway level Quiznos in downtown Rochester, prepares a customer's order Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. After 17 years, the restaurant will close in December.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTERBUSINESS
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_5947cropped.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools' cabinet restructuring saves district nearly $500K
In 2021, the combined compensation and benefits of the cabinet members amounted to $1,811,939. That's since been reduced by more than 24%.
November 28, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Chatfield Fire
Local
Apartment residents displaced after Sunday morning fire in Chatfield
No injuries were reported in the early morning fire, but the eight-unit apartment building is considered to be a total loss.
November 28, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Court
Local
Judge: Olmsted County social worker's discrimination claim shouldn't be limited
Wilhelmina Jacob, a 20-year county employee, filed a lawsuit against the county in April, alleging younger, less qualified, white applicants have been given jobs she sought. She also claims a 2021 work reassignment adversely affected her employment status.
November 28, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Local Event
Business
Rochester's Minority Owned Business Network invites business owners to listening party on Tuesday
The first annual listening party will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saint Mary's University - Rochester Campus, 2900 19th Street NW.
November 28, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports