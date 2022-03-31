Fiddlehead and Real Deals to open new Rochester shops next week

ROCHESTER — Two popular Med City businesses — Fiddlehead Coffee Co. and Real Deals home decor — are starting off April by opening new Rochester locations.

Fiddlehead Coffee plans to open the doors of its third Rochester coffee shop at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4.

The new downtown space in the Kahler Grand Hotel is the spot last occupied by Starbucks at 20 Second Ave. NW, on the corner of West Center Street and Second Avenue.

The new location will put Fiddlehead in the heart of the Mayo Clinic district near the Gonda and Methodist buildings.

“We’re deeply honored to be a part of this extraordinary community and to play a small part in fueling the greatest minds and biggest hearts in medicine. We are also extremely excited to offer a sense of community support and solace for Mayo’s visitors from around the world and their families,” said Fiddlehead co-founder Patrick Phelan.

Phelan owns and operates the business with his sister-in-law/business partner Sarah Phelan, who created Fiddlehead with him in 2017.

The Kahler location will serve house-made pastries and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options as well as a wide array of coffee and tea drinks.

On the other side of Rochester, Ashley Moberg is preparing to open her new 7,000-square-foot Real Deals store.

Built from the ground up, the new store is located at 2050 Jordyn Rd NW, just off of 19th Street Northwest. It is just west of Zen Fusion Hibachi & Lounge and in front of CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatre.

The new home decor store and boutique will open on Wednesday, April 6, with grand opening events taking place through Saturday.

Moberg is looking forward to having a large parking lot, easier customer access and higher visibility in the new location.

“Our customer base has grown exponentially,” she said in the fall of 2021. “So we thought we'd grow with them and just put down a more permanent footprint."

