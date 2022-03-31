Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Fiddlehead and Real Deals to open new Rochester shops next week

Two popular Med City businesses -- Fiddlehead Coffee Co. and Real Deals home decor -- are starting off April by opening new Rochester locations.

Fiddlehead Kahler_Resized-8.jpg
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. is opening a new downtown Rochester shop in the Kahler Grand Hotel at 20 Second Ave. NW on the corner of West Center Street and Second Avenue. on Monday, April 4.
Contributed / Tiffany Alexandria
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 31, 2022 01:36 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Two popular Med City businesses — Fiddlehead Coffee Co. and Real Deals home decor — are starting off April by opening new Rochester locations.

Fiddlehead Coffee plans to open the doors of its third Rochester coffee shop at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4.

The new downtown space in the Kahler Grand Hotel is the spot last occupied by Starbucks at 20 Second Ave. NW, on the corner of West Center Street and Second Avenue.

The new location will put Fiddlehead in the heart of the Mayo Clinic district near the Gonda and Methodist buildings.

“We’re deeply honored to be a part of this extraordinary community and to play a small part in fueling the greatest minds and biggest hearts in medicine. We are also extremely excited to offer a sense of community support and solace for Mayo’s visitors from around the world and their families,” said Fiddlehead co-founder Patrick Phelan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phelan owns and operates the business with his sister-in-law/business partner Sarah Phelan, who created Fiddlehead with him in 2017.

The Kahler location will serve house-made pastries and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options as well as a wide array of coffee and tea drinks.

On the other side of Rochester, Ashley Moberg is preparing to open her new 7,000-square-foot Real Deals store.

Built from the ground up, the new store is located at 2050 Jordyn Rd NW, just off of 19th Street Northwest. It is just west of Zen Fusion Hibachi & Lounge and in front of CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatre.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Another Med City pool to go down the drain
Don Prow, the owner of Rochester’s Northgate Center, filed this week for a permit to demolish the pool and deck in the former Northgate Health Club space at 1112 Seventh St. NW.
March 30, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
The Quarters
Members Only
Business
Firm pays $7.25 million for Rochester student apartment complex
Bloomington, Minn.-based Nath Cos. purchased The Quarters student housing at 826 21st Ave SE. The 63-unit apartment complex is located adjacent to Rochester Community and Technical College.
March 29, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220328_120754.jpg
Members Only
Business
Cheesy eatery is heating up in Northwest Rochester
Queso’s Mexican Bar & Grill filed building permits this week to create a new restaurant in Suite 200 at 2665 Commerce Drive NW. That is the former Shear Envy salon space in the commercial center that also houses Ootori Sushi, Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike's and a US Bank branch.
March 28, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The new home decor store and boutique will open on Wednesday, April 6, with grand opening events taking place through Saturday.

Moberg is looking forward to having a large parking lot, easier customer access and higher visibility in the new location.

“Our customer base has grown exponentially,” she said in the fall of 2021. “So we thought we'd grow with them and just put down a more permanent footprint."

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYRESTAURANTS AND BARSRETAIL
What to read next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Dean's lists and inductees
Phi Kappa Phi
March 31, 2022 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Rotary Clubs.png
Local
Rochester Rotary Clubs award $19,100 in grants to youth organizations
The grants were raised during the December Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament at the Mayo Civic Center.
March 31, 2022 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Lewiston Altura students
Local
Lewiston-Altura Elementary students raise $20,000 for cancer research
The students raised the money ahead of the Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
March 31, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Medical examiner testifies, cell phone evidence to be introduced in March 2019 murder trial
Former assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Peter Lin and an Olmsted County Sheriff's investigator and a detective are scheduled to testify Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the Olmsted County District Court trial of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman.
March 31, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts