Fiddlehead Coffee Co. closing Rochester, Bloomington locations this weekend

ROCHESTER — After six years in Rochester, Fiddlehead Coffee Co. is closing this weekend, July 28 to 30.

The decision follows years of health struggles for Fiddlehead co-founder Patrick Phelan, according to a Facebook post from the coffee shop. Sarah Phelan and her brother-in-law/business partner Patrick Phelan have served coffee, tea, house-made pastries and grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options since 2017.

"It is with heavy disbelieving hearts that we announce our closing effective this weekend. Rochester, you gave us amazing memories over these last 6 years but the universe has other plans for us," Fiddlehead Coffee wrote in a Facebook post. "With our owner Patrick still so sick after 2.5 years and an array of other struggles, financial and otherwise, we are forced to see what else the world has in store for us."

The coffee shop had to abruptly close its original location in September 2022. Fiddlehead opened its third Rochester location in April 2022 in the Kahler Hotel.

"We’re deeply honored to be a part of this extraordinary community and to play a small part in fueling the greatest minds and biggest hearts in medicine. We are also extremely excited to offer a sense of community support and solace for Mayo’s visitors from around the world and their families,” Patrick Phelan said about the Kahler Hotel location opening.

As the coffee shops close, Fiddlehead thanked the "Fiddlehead family" including customers, employees, investors, landlords and local businesses for their supports.

"We take so much love with us as we embark on what's next and could not be more grateful and humbled by all your support over the years," Fiddlehead wrote in the Facebook post.

The Rochester locations will host goodbye parties on Friday and Sunday; the Kahler Hotel location, 20 Second Ave. SW, is from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and the Avani location, 1620 West Center St., is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Bloomington location is having a party on Saturday.