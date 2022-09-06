SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Fiddlehead Coffee’s original location closes, moving their coffee roaster to a new Twin Cities location

The original Fiddlehead Coffee, at the corners of Fourth Avenue and Third Street Southeast, is now closed in Rochester. Fiddlehead ownership made the decision to close to move their coffee roasters into a new warehouse space that provides more room for higher quantity production.

20220902.Fiddleheadat4thClosed.jpg
A wide shot of Fiddlehead Coffee at the corner of 4th St SE and 3rd Ave SE shows outdoor seating stacked and interior lights off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
September 06, 2022 05:11 PM
ROCHESTER — It was frankly out of the blue.

Most people walking by Fiddlehead Coffee ’s original location off of Fourth Street and Third Avenue Southeast closed completely last week.

That is because Fiddlehead Coffee is moving its roaster out of Rochester and into the Twin Cities suburbs for more space. The new roaster warehouse, which will provide the company more space to make their coffee, will be located in St. Louis Park.

The Fourth Street and Third Avenue location has also been removed from the company website’s list of locations. Until Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, there were no signs outside the building explaining the closure of Fiddlehead at that location.

Even with the closure of Fiddlehead's roaster location in Rochester, the company's investment in serving the Rochester community remains strong, as head chef Emily Baugus said.

“Obviously apologies for the abrupt closure. It wasn't an easy decision, I guarantee that because that was our original first one," Baugus said. "We have two other locations that are still in the town and we still hold Rochester very close to us.”

Baugus said the company's wholesale coffee bean business has outgrown the Rochester location's capacity. "We weren't able to keep up with the small roaster that we had,” she said.

As Fiddlehead transitions into the new space for a larger coffee roaster, the company is receiving help from Folly Coffee Co. based out of St. Louis Park. Folly Coffee is located at 4290 Park Glen Road, right next to the warehouse location where Fiddlehead will have their new roaster.

Baugus explained how the new space will allow higher production of the coffee available at both Rochester and the Bloomington Fiddlehead locations.

20220902.FiddleheadClosedat4th.jpg
The main entrance to Fiddlehead Coffee at the corner of 4th St. SE and 3rd Ave. SE has no signs at the door indicating its reasoning for closure on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“We have bigger drums and a bigger roasting machine. There’s more space for the packaging section, which makes it a lot easier. We'll be able to label things easier instead of having to outsource a lot, and we can just get stuff delivered straight there to a new location," Baugus said. "It's a lot easier for us and our roaster because he lives next door to the warehouse instead of him having to go down to Rochester every week. It was a lot to take on.”

In addition to adding more space for the roaster – the parking availability around the location at the Government Center was limited for customers – the Fiddlehead ownership no longer saw value in keeping the location open.

Fiddlehead ownership was renting the space they had at Fourth Street and Third Avenue Southeast. As of now, there is no indication if Fiddlehead will return to their original location in the future, but it is not completely off the table according to ownership.

Until the time is right for Fiddlehead to expand their business into a fourth location, the Kahler Hotel and Miracle Mile locations will be open for anyone who was a regular at their original location.

"It (the move to St. Louis Park) means that we'll have more coffee for everybody," said Baugus.

