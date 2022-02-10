SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Business

First Meeting Noodle makes good first impression

Traditional Chinese noodle restaurant literally shows you how it's made.

First Meeting Noodle
Adam Qi, noodle master, pulls a fresh batch of noodles as people dine Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 10, 2022 05:56 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Anyone who wants an in-person demonstration of how traditional Chinese noodles are made doesn’t need to schedule a tour of a production facility or get up at dawn to see the artisans at work.

Order a noodle dish at First Meeting Noodle, 793 16th St. S.W., and you’ll get an in-person demonstration.

Noodle masters Adam Qi and Young Shen trained and practiced for years to learn the Chinese tradition of hand pulling and shaving noodles. The two make from scratch the chewy noodles from wheat flour and water for each dish.

Hand-pulled noodles served in a beef broth is a regional specialty from the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu.

“It’s better fresh,” said Sani Chan, manager at First Meeting Noodle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chan pointed to Qi and Shen at work on a Monday afternoon. Windows to the kitchen give diners a view of the the work going on there. Qi and Shen are stars of a ceaseless show as orders pour in during a lunch rush. The pair make noodles only when people order noodles.

Read more from John
Pasquales
Business
Pasquale's takes Italian flavors to 9 states
When olive oil was short, Pasquale Presa tapped his family roots to supply area stores.
February 03, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Ross Lozoya and Angel Perez
Exclusive
Local
Pizzeria steps up for teen workers whose home was damaged in a fire
Two Mayo High School students who work at Pasquale's Pizzeria and their family were displaced by a fire Saturday.
February 02, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Tea Time Lydia Bell.JPG
Members Only
Local
Boba tea trend takes root in Rochester
Popular Asian tea with boba pearls, made from starch of tapioca root, is gaining popularity in Minnesota.
February 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

“This way it keeps a fresh texture and fresh flavor,” she said.

Whatever the ethnicity, most noodles are made by machine, dried and packaged for sale. Having them cooked and served within minutes creates a chewy, unreplicable texture and flavor, Chan added.

So how do the two turn a block of fresh wheat dough into long, fresh noodles? First, they knead the dough to help it bind. Then they pull it, twist it, stretch it. They repeat the process again and again until the dough is pulled into a long, thin, continuous strand of a round noodle. They then cut the ends of the block of dough separating the noodles and throw them directly into stove-top bowls to cook.

First Meeting Noodle
Cold Black Fungus is pictured Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Shaved noodles are made by kneading the dough into a block and literally cut off in strips to cook. The result is shorter, thicker noodles with a chewy texture.

John Chen, a restaurateur with more than a decade of experience in the U.S., closed his Las Vegas ramen restaurant to open First Meeting Noodle in Rochester.

Chen said business was difficult due to COVID-19 restrictions followed by staff shortages. He chose Rochester at friends’ suggestions that the city has a sizable population of residents and visitors from Asia and people who appreciate Asian cuisine. The city also seemed to have potential to experiment with a small restaurant in a relatively affordable market.

He’s already wondering if he should have gone bigger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the restaurant opened in January, demand has been high and crowds have remained steady. It isn’t uncommon for a line to form out the door for a table during lunch. On some days, the restaurant has had to halt lunch to-go orders in order to fulfill them and serve in-person diners. At least once, staff had to close early after running out of key ingredients.

First Meeting Noodle 01
Adam Qi, noodle master, pulls a fresh batch of noodles as Chef Alex Yue prepares a dish Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Chan said they try not to turn people away, but during some days, staff are so busy filling orders, they literally can’t answer the phone to take new orders.

How do you eat the long, fresh noodles? That depends on your style. Chan said she usually uses chopsticks to scoop some of the noodles onto a spoon, soaks them in broth and eats them from the spoon.

Others favor a more direct approach.

“These guys, they probably would shovel it,” she said, miming a continuous motion of using chopsticks to bring noodles directly from the bowl to mouth.

Trying to eat the long wheat noodles by slurping them like Japanese ramen is not recommended. Diners will run out of breath before they get to the end of most of the noodles.

First Meeting Noodle
People dine Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Chan recommends trying beef or pork broth soups to experience authentic Chinese flavored dishes.

“Our menu is simple — not a lot of items,” she said. “We try to make each one unique.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been well received, Chan said, noting the crowds. The best reviews have come from Chinese diners, she added.

“They say, ‘this is like what we ate in China, we miss this,’” Chan said.

First Meeting Noodle
Adam Qi, noodle master, pulls a fresh batch of noodles Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
First Meeting Noodle
Adam Qi, noodle master, pulls a fresh batch of noodles as Chef Alex Yue prepares a dish Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
First Meeting Noodle
Adam Qi, noodle master, pulls a fresh batch of noodles Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSFOODROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
What to read next
01 Ryan Arnold - Poetic Koolaide
Members Only
Business
Black businesses owners find barriers to success
As of May 2021, business ownership among racial/ethnic minorities was on the rise in Minnesota. However, those business owners were still under-represented compared to the number of adults of color in Minnesota.
February 10, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New Rochester enterprise to offer neurofeedback session to help people train their brains
Pernell Meier is opening Restorations Neurofeedback & Wellness to provide neurofeedback therapy in the Stone Crossing building at 1221 Third Ave. SW. She is hosting a ribbon cutting on Feb. 18 and a grand opening event on Feb. 19.
February 09, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Considerations before you begin a business
Columnist Dean Swanson asks: Do you launch your own business from scratch, buy an existing company or purchase a franchise opportunity?
February 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
011921.N.RPB.CARROLLS.CORN.02703.jpg
Members Only
Business
How did a fine art and geography major find himself in the business of popping popcorn?
“There’s a lot of nostalgia around this place,” says Seamus Kolb, recalling his first-ever job: part time at Carroll’s Corn.
February 09, 2022 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Savannah Howe / For the Post Bulletin