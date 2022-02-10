First Meeting Noodle makes good first impression

ROCHESTER — Anyone who wants an in-person demonstration of how traditional Chinese noodles are made doesn’t need to schedule a tour of a production facility or get up at dawn to see the artisans at work.

Order a noodle dish at First Meeting Noodle, 793 16th St. S.W., and you’ll get an in-person demonstration.

Noodle masters Adam Qi and Young Shen trained and practiced for years to learn the Chinese tradition of hand pulling and shaving noodles. The two make from scratch the chewy noodles from wheat flour and water for each dish.

Hand-pulled noodles served in a beef broth is a regional specialty from the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu.

“It’s better fresh,” said Sani Chan, manager at First Meeting Noodle.

Chan pointed to Qi and Shen at work on a Monday afternoon. Windows to the kitchen give diners a view of the the work going on there. Qi and Shen are stars of a ceaseless show as orders pour in during a lunch rush. The pair make noodles only when people order noodles.

“This way it keeps a fresh texture and fresh flavor,” she said.

Whatever the ethnicity, most noodles are made by machine, dried and packaged for sale. Having them cooked and served within minutes creates a chewy, unreplicable texture and flavor, Chan added.

So how do the two turn a block of fresh wheat dough into long, fresh noodles? First, they knead the dough to help it bind. Then they pull it, twist it, stretch it. They repeat the process again and again until the dough is pulled into a long, thin, continuous strand of a round noodle. They then cut the ends of the block of dough separating the noodles and throw them directly into stove-top bowls to cook.

Cold Black Fungus is pictured Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Shaved noodles are made by kneading the dough into a block and literally cut off in strips to cook. The result is shorter, thicker noodles with a chewy texture.

John Chen, a restaurateur with more than a decade of experience in the U.S., closed his Las Vegas ramen restaurant to open First Meeting Noodle in Rochester.

Chen said business was difficult due to COVID-19 restrictions followed by staff shortages. He chose Rochester at friends’ suggestions that the city has a sizable population of residents and visitors from Asia and people who appreciate Asian cuisine. The city also seemed to have potential to experiment with a small restaurant in a relatively affordable market.

He’s already wondering if he should have gone bigger.

Since the restaurant opened in January, demand has been high and crowds have remained steady. It isn’t uncommon for a line to form out the door for a table during lunch. On some days, the restaurant has had to halt lunch to-go orders in order to fulfill them and serve in-person diners. At least once, staff had to close early after running out of key ingredients.

Adam Qi, noodle master, pulls a fresh batch of noodles as Chef Alex Yue prepares a dish Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Chan said they try not to turn people away, but during some days, staff are so busy filling orders, they literally can’t answer the phone to take new orders.

How do you eat the long, fresh noodles? That depends on your style. Chan said she usually uses chopsticks to scoop some of the noodles onto a spoon, soaks them in broth and eats them from the spoon.

Others favor a more direct approach.

“These guys, they probably would shovel it,” she said, miming a continuous motion of using chopsticks to bring noodles directly from the bowl to mouth.

Trying to eat the long wheat noodles by slurping them like Japanese ramen is not recommended. Diners will run out of breath before they get to the end of most of the noodles.

People dine Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Chan recommends trying beef or pork broth soups to experience authentic Chinese flavored dishes.

“Our menu is simple — not a lot of items,” she said. “We try to make each one unique.”

It’s been well received, Chan said, noting the crowds. The best reviews have come from Chinese diners, she added.

“They say, ‘this is like what we ate in China, we miss this,’” Chan said.

Adam Qi, noodle master, pulls a fresh batch of noodles Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Adam Qi, noodle master, pulls a fresh batch of noodles as Chef Alex Yue prepares a dish Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin