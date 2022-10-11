Fit Loon ownership expanding with second location in Kasson

KASSON — Fit Loon is set to expand to a second location to Kasson with the store being under a different name, Three Oh One, named after the location of the store at 301 Main Street.

The plan to open a second location comes a year after owners Sam Robinson and Aili Sella originally opened Fit Loon on Oct. 4, 2021, in downtown Rochester.

“Sam is from there and that's kind of like we've been focusing on Kasson for a while, trying to get there. It's just an upcoming town that needs more for the town and the people who live there to do things,” said Sella.

Robinson and Sella have officially signed onto the lease for the new location according to property owner Anthony Paulson.

The plan is for Robinson and Sella to open their second business in early 2023 as they have already begun to renovate the property to their liking.

“We've had a ton of growth. And just between the two of us that own this. Just being new business owners, we've learned a lot in the last year and we're excited to do it all over again,” said Sella on the reason to expand their business now.

The products that Fit Loon provides are protein shakes and energizing teas made from Herbalife Nutrition ingredients.

As of now, Robinson and Sella have not hired any new employees for their Kasson location but plan to hire more as they grow.

“It kind of depends on who we start bringing on that has availability. No projected numbers of how many employees, just as we grow we'll need more,” said Sella.