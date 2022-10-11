We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Tuesday, October 11

Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fit Loon ownership expanding with second location in Kasson

The owners of the Fit Loon in downtown Rochester are planning to expand their business to Kasson under a different name, Three Oh One, while still selling Herbalife products at the location.

FitLoon Second Location Kasson.jpg
Fit Loon owners Sam Robinson and Aili Sella will open a second location under a different name while selling the same Herbalife Products at 301 Main Street in Kasson. The building is pictured Oct. 11, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
October 11, 2022 03:38 PM
KASSON — Fit Loon is set to expand to a second location to Kasson with the store being under a different name, Three Oh One, named after the location of the store at 301 Main Street.

The plan to open a second location comes a year after owners Sam Robinson and Aili Sella originally opened Fit Loon on Oct. 4, 2021, in downtown Rochester.

“Sam is from there and that's kind of like we've been focusing on Kasson for a while, trying to get there. It's just an upcoming town that needs more for the town and the people who live there to do things,” said Sella.

Robinson and Sella have officially signed onto the lease for the new location according to property owner Anthony Paulson.

The plan is for Robinson and Sella to open their second business in early 2023 as they have already begun to renovate the property to their liking.

“We've had a ton of growth. And just between the two of us that own this. Just being new business owners, we've learned a lot in the last year and we're excited to do it all over again,” said Sella on the reason to expand their business now.

The products that Fit Loon provides are protein shakes and energizing teas made from Herbalife Nutrition ingredients.

As of now, Robinson and Sella have not hired any new employees for their Kasson location but plan to hire more as they grow.

“It kind of depends on who we start bringing on that has availability. No projected numbers of how many employees, just as we grow we'll need more,” said Sella.

Fit Loon

210 N Broadway Ave, Rochester, MN 55906

507-206-3131

linktr.ee/thefitloon

Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
