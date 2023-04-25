Five West adds a 2% employee wellness surcharge, and an online group erupts

Dear Answer Man: I don’t know if you noticed the small neutron bomb of controversy that erupted on Bullsh!t spotted in Rochester MN Facebook page . But a customer at Five West - Kitchen & Bar noticed a 2% surcharge for something called “Employee Wellness” at the bottom of her $92.58 bill (the extra charge amounted to $1.81) and went ballistic.

The customer was indignant that the restaurant was passing along the cost of their employees’ health insurance onto customers and doing it in a manner that she felt lacked transparency (even though the charge was listed in black and white). So she did what any right-thinking person would do. She took her grievance to Facebook, where the thread has generated more than 400 comments and 341 shares and, unfortunately for the customer who may have expected more outrage on her behalf, not a lot of sympathy.

Can you tell me what all this brouhaha is about? What is this Employee Wellness surcharge about? – Five West patron.

When we talked to Ryan Brevig, co-owner of Rocket Restaurant Group, which includes Five West and Smoak, he was almost eager to explain the surcharge and how it came about. About six weeks ago, the company decided to provide health insurance under UnitedHealthCare to staff who work 20 hours or more on average at a cost to the employee of 2% of the plan.

“It’s something we really wanted to do for our people,” Brevig said. “They’ve earned it. A lot of the service industry personnel have never had health insurance before. And we wanted to provide easy, cheap access to it.”

He said restaurants typically run on small margins, “so it’s not something we can bite off under our current pricing model.” As a result, “employee wellness” — essentially a health insurance surcharge on receipts — is an idea being embraced by more in the service industry.

Brevig said the company did not take the decision lightly and conducted months of research before it pulled the trigger.

Even so, a surcharge does raise some understandable questions. For instance, why not simply raise menu prices? Brevig said that option was considered and eventually rejected because raising menu prices from .50 cents to a $1 on everything would be an “overreach,” raising too much money for what was needed.

Another option was to add a $1 on the restaurant’s best-selling items. And while the revenue raised would be sufficient to the need, the downside was that it penalized the regular customer “who comes in three times a week and gets the same thing for lunch.”

“We didn’t think that was equitable,” he said.

Brevig said the virtue of a 2% surcharge printed at the bottom of the receipt — as opposed to raising menu prices that the customer is basically stuck with — is that if a customer is really bothered by the charge, “we will just simply remove it.”

In fact, the customer who released the hounds of controversy with her posting on Facebook was given the option of removing the surcharge but declined to do so. The internet fodder was too good to pass up.

Being the first to adopt the practice in Rochester entailed some risk for its restaurants, Brevig said. But there so far has generally been little response until the recent Facebook kerfuffle.

“We’ve had some questions, especially from regulars, ‘Hey, what’s this on my bill?’ And if that explanation doesn’t suffice, then the manager comes over and says, ‘Here’s what it is. We’d be glad to remove it.’ Nobody has asked us to remove it, until this (one instance) and we offered to remove it. And she said, ‘No.’”

Brevig said a blurb about the surcharge is not on current menus, but will be included in future ones. New menus will be printed in about a month.

And the response from restaurant staff has been “great.” While he wasn’t able to provide precise numbers, he said the company has seen a “ton” of new registrations.

“Now we have great coverage, and that feels great, to be honest,” he said. “Take the example of a 27-year-old server. She might only work 22 hours a week because she’s also going to school. Well, she can now get really good health insurance.”

A healthy dose of knowledge is always on the menu.