Business
News reporting
Food service workers picket in front of Mayo Clinic

morrison picket
Food service workers employed by Morrison Healthcare who work at various Mayo Clinic facilities take part in an "information picket" outside Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jeff Kiger
August 25, 2022 03:19 PM
ROCHESTER – Union workers who prepare and serve food on Mayo Clinic campuses are picketing in downtown Rochester today in response to difficult contract negotiations with their employer, Morrison Healthcare.

The 600 food service workers transitioned in 2017 from being Mayo Clinic employees to working for Georgia-based Morrison, which contracts with Mayo Clinic to provide food services. The five-year labor contract the unions signed in 2017 expired at the end of June.

After approving an extension of the 2017 contract, Morrison and the Morrison Coalition of Unions started negotiating for a new labor contract.

The SEIU Healthcare Minnesota union, which represents 500 of the Morrison employees, organized the picket to raise awareness “of the employer’s proposals to completely overhaul healthcare benefits and other important contract provisions.”

About 400 of the SEIU members work in Rochester at Mayo Clinic facilities as cooks, bakers, dietary aides, baristas, cashiers and sanitation workers. The remaining 100 SEIU members plus 100 workers represented by Teamsters 120 and AFSCME Council 65 also work for Morrison at regional Mayo Clinic campuses in Albert Lea, Mankato and Fairmont.

Mayo Clinic did comment on the planned picket, prior to its start

"Both Mayo Clinic and Morrison staff may participate in advocacy on their own behalf, in accordance with their employers’ applicable policies," wrote Mayo Clinic Spokesperson Ginger Plumbo.

The unions issued a statement prior to the picket.

“These essential, frontline healthcare workers are fighting for fair wage increases and a wage scale like other Union members have, an improved grievance procedure for dealing with disrespectful treatment by Morrison supervisors and a pension plan like they had before Mayo Clinic sub-contracted their work in a controversial decision five years ago,” according to the statement.

By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
