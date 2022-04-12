For sale: Delta-8, the legal member of the cannabis family

ROCHESTER — Meet regular marijuana's low-buzz – and legal – cousin.

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol – THC – is a cannabis product where the chemical makeup is far less potent in making consumers high than delta-9-THC.

Delta-9 is the compound found in marijuana that produces the high people experience while smoking or consuming marijuana.

Delta-8 differs in that it is a molecular isomer of delta-9, meaning it has the same number of atoms of each element, but they are arranged differently and therefore have a different chemical effect. So, while delta-8 might smell like regular marijuana, it has a much smaller impact on consumers.

Delta-8 is typically sold as either gummy edibles or vapor at smoke shops. The products typically range in price anywhere from $25-$75, depending on the product and the seller.

As of its March 18 update, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that “Delta-8 THC products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use and may be marketed in ways that put the public health at risk.”

Currently, delta-8 is legal for sale in 32 out of the 50 states including Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. What makes delta-8 legal in all these states and even at the federal level is the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.

The bill, more commonly referred to as the 2018 Farm Bill, states any hemp product that does not contain more than 0.3% of delta-9-THC can be sold legally. Although delta-8 is not called out by name in the Farm Bill, the majority of delta-8 products fit this criteria, which makes them legal for sale.

There are many smoke shops in Rochester that have increased their inventory of CBD products over the last five years, including the rise of delta-8 in said inventories. Some of these shops include Rochester Smoke Shop, Hempire, the Melting Clock Smoke Shop, and Downtown Intimates.

“We don't have any authority with delta-8,” said Christine Tholkes, Director for the Minnesota Department of Health's Office of Medical Cannabis. “Delta-8 is all over-the-counter and not a part of our medical program.”

Since the MDH does not include delta-8 in its medical program and the types of cannabis products that can be used for medical treatment, delta-8’s status as an over-the-counter hemp product allows anyone over the age of 21 to purchase the product at any smoke shop that carries it.

Hempire CEO Shelly Buchanan spoke about the importance of educating people on CBD and delta-8 products and how her store strives to be informational for the customers on these products above everything else.

“The biggest thing for our store specifically is education on delta-8. All of our staff have to take a course in order to work at the store. You cannot work there unless you pass the course because I want to make sure people are educated. That's huge,” Buchanan said.

Part of that education is ensuring any customer that comes through the doors of Hempire understands what each CDB and delta-8 product can do for their health treatment. Hempire also stresses to customers that delta-8 is an over-the-counter product that the state of Minnesota does not include in its state cannabis treatment programs.

Another part of Hempire’s mission to ensure education is the top part of their service is that all employees must pass an exam in order to be hired to work there.

Like all tobacco and CBD products in Minnesota, no one under the age of 21 can legally purchase delta-8 products. Those in the 18-20 age range must be a medical marijuana patient in order to purchase these products. Medical marijuana patients have no age limits but those under 18, must have parents or official legal guardians sign off on medical prescriptions for them from doctors.

MDH states that people who qualify for medicinal marijuana purposes are, “Only patients who are legal Minnesota residents and have been certified with qualifying conditions are eligible to receive medical cannabis in Minnesota.”

In 2021, the MN Department of Health reported that there were a total of 29,402 Minnesotans that have approved patients for medical marijuana use, with 14,226 of these patients were new in 2021 while the other 15,176 were continuing patients.

There are currently 951 registered medical marijuana patients in Olmsted County as of December 2021. MDH has kept track of data on medical marijuana use in the state since 2015.