Forbes ranks Mayo Clinic among nation's top five employers for new graduates

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is one of the United State's top employers for new graduates, according to Forbes.

The health system recently placed fourth on Forbes' 2023 America's Best Employers for New Graduates. The top three employers on the list are Golden Valley, Minnesota-based General Mills, NASA and Google. This means Mayo Clinic is the top company on the list in the health care and social industry category.

In its report, Forbes said it partnered with the research firm Statista to survey more than 28,000 early career professionals who work for companies with more than 1,000 employees.

Respondents rated their employers based on salary, benefits, reputation, working atmosphere, education and career advancement opportunities, quality of work, recognition of good performance and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Mayo Clinic, as a whole, employs 76,000 people, including 48,200 Minnesotans, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Other top health systems are UCLA Health (No. 6) and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (No. 14).

New York-based IBM, which has a Rochester campus, placed No. 19 on the list, and the State of Minnesota is ranked No. 166. Other Minnesota companies on the list: 3M (134), UnitedHealth Group (177) Ameriprise Financial (237), Best Buy (251) C.H. Robinson (271).