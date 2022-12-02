Former 7th Rib building in Racine to reopen as event center this weekend

RACINE — A new event center will open this weekend in Racine in the building that used to house the 7th Rib Supper Club.

The former supper club and antique shop has been vacant since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now called the Old 7th Event Center and Show Grounds, and under the ownership of Angela Harmeming and Amy Warmka, the event center will be a place to fill the needs for event space across the area.

The property sits on approximately 4.16 acres of land with the event center taking up 10,000 square feet.

Amy’s husband Travis, along with his brother’s company Warmka Properties and Management Inc. have spent months renovating the space from that of a deli and antique store into an event center.

“It's actually undergone a complete transformation,” said Kelly Sandvik, event planner and wedding organizer for Old 7th. “I think people that have been into it previously, won't even recognize it. Travis and the team have done an amazing job.”

The transformation of the interior is meant to accommodate the needs of anyone hoping to rent out the Old 7th. Sandvik described it as an "ala carte offering for anyone."

“We're purchasing staging items like some nice couches and seating areas for people. It's going to be an ala carte type of offering that we're doing so people can come to us with what we have or bring all of their own stuff and really make their best use of the space,” said Sandvik.

The ala carte type space can be for any types of events from weddings to graduation parties with a kitchen space that can accommodate any catering or pot luck-style meal for peoples use.

With the event center set to open this weekend for the local Holiday Market and Craft show, many Racine-area residents and visitors will have their first opportunity to see the changes of the building's interior. All remaining construction will be completed by Dec. 17 for the grand opening.

Construction updates to the interior of the Old 7th Event Center, which completely changes it from its former look as a supper club, antique store and deli, in Racine. Contributed / Travis Warmka

When the building interiors construction is complete, it will be time to shift focus to constructing a presence online.

“We're in the process of getting our website done,” said Travis Warmka. “Eventually we'll have that done and we'll have an email for people to coordinate with us directly to use the space.”

Until the website is launched with full details on how to book use of the Old 7th Event Center, people can contact either Harmeming or Amy Warmka at 507-251-1999 or 507-208-8703.

The opening craft show at the Old 7th event center runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission for both days is free.

The grand opening for the Old 7th Event Center will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.