SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former 7th Rib building in Racine to reopen as event center this weekend

With many changes to the building over the years, the former 7th Rib Supper Club will now become an event center for the town and surrounding community starting Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

IMG_1289.jpg
The property that formerly housed the 7th Rib Supper Club in Racine will now be an event center called The Old 7th, with the event center's opening on Dec. 3-4, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
December 02, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RACINE — A new event center will open this weekend in Racine in the building that used to house the 7th Rib Supper Club.

The former supper club and antique shop has been vacant since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now called the Old 7th Event Center and Show Grounds, and under the ownership of Angela Harmeming and Amy Warmka, the event center will be a place to fill the needs for event space across the area.

The property sits on approximately 4.16 acres of land with the event center taking up 10,000 square feet.

Amy’s husband Travis, along with his brother’s company Warmka Properties and Management Inc. have spent months renovating the space from that of a deli and antique store into an event center.

“It's actually undergone a complete transformation,” said Kelly Sandvik, event planner and wedding organizer for Old 7th. “I think people that have been into it previously, won't even recognize it. Travis and the team have done an amazing job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The transformation of the interior is meant to accommodate the needs of anyone hoping to rent out the Old 7th. Sandvik described it as an "ala carte offering for anyone."

“We're purchasing staging items like some nice couches and seating areas for people. It's going to be an ala carte type of offering that we're doing so people can come to us with what we have or bring all of their own stuff and really make their best use of the space,” said Sandvik.

The ala carte type space can be for any types of events from weddings to graduation parties with a kitchen space that can accommodate any catering or pot luck-style meal for peoples use.

With the event center set to open this weekend for the local Holiday Market and Craft show, many Racine-area residents and visitors will have their first opportunity to see the changes of the building's interior. All remaining construction will be completed by Dec. 17 for the grand opening.

IMG_6876 (1).jpg
Construction updates to the interior of the Old 7th Event Center, which completely changes it from its former look as a supper club, antique store and deli, in Racine.
Contributed / Travis Warmka

When the building interiors construction is complete, it will be time to shift focus to constructing a presence online.

“We're in the process of getting our website done,” said Travis Warmka. “Eventually we'll have that done and we'll have an email for people to coordinate with us directly to use the space.”

Until the website is launched with full details on how to book use of the Old 7th Event Center, people can contact either Harmeming or Amy Warmka at 507-251-1999 or 507-208-8703.

The opening craft show at the Old 7th event center runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission for both days is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand opening for the Old 7th Event Center will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Related Topics: STEWARTVILLE-RACINEWEDDINGSBUSINESSEVENTS
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - BURGLARY.png
Local
Burglaries in northeast Rochester increase to 4
Burglaries in northeast Rochester have increased to four, according to law enforcement. All four residences showed signs of forced entry, a ransacked home and items stolen from a safe.
December 02, 2022 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Deceased pair found in Rochester apartment is possible OD police say
A 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Rochester, were found deceased in a Rochester apartment. An official cause of death has not been declared but law enforcement suspects the deaths were due to an overdose.
December 02, 2022 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 27-December 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 02, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: A culinary collaboration brings chefs together at Forager
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 02, 2022 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe