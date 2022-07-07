SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
Former Byron education center sold for $1.7 million

ZED building site.jpg
Bluestem Real Estate Byron, which is linked with Oak Park, Ill.-based Ursa Behavioral Health Management, recently paid $1.7 million for the former Zumbro Education District complex at 221 Second Ave. SW in Byron.
Olmsted County Property Records
By Jeff Kiger
July 07, 2022 01:56 PM
BYRON – A national firm that works with mental health care practices recently paid $1.7 million for a former education building in Byron.

Bluestem Real Estate Byron, which is linked with Oak Park, Ill.-based Ursa Behavioral Health Management, purchased the former Zumbro Education District complex at 221 Second Ave. SW in Byron on June 30, 2022. Bluestem made a down payment of $190,000.

The 15,000-square-foot building became available when the Zumbro Education District moved into its newly built facility in Kasson this week.

The Zumbro Education District serves students from a number of school districts, including Blooming Prairie, Byron, Stewartville, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, and Triton. It provides services for the deaf and hard of hearing and students with visual impairments. It also offers occupational therapy, behavioral management, and special education, among other services.

ZED had owned the 30-year-old Byron building since 2013.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the building and land at $1.05 million for 2022-2023.

Ursa Behavioral Health Management has the same address as Bluestem Real Estate Byron. Both are led by CEO Seth Franz. Franz was also involved with the sale of two Rochester mental health services buildings earlier this year.

An Franz-related firm sold the eight-year-old Bluestem Center for Child + Family Development building at 124 Elton Hills Drive to Unlock Real Estate Bluestem LLC for $4.44 million in February.

In January, another Franz/Ursa firm sold the Associates in Psychiatry and Psychology building at 3101 Superior Drive NW to another Unlock company for $2.66 million.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
