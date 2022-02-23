SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Former Kwik Trip sold for $1.01 million in northeast Rochester

Podnow LLC, a Med City firm led by Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson, bought the complex at 2335 26th St. NE on Feb. 9 with a down payment of $25,000.

By Jeff Kiger
February 23, 2022 04:34 PM
ROCHESTER — A former Kwik Trip convenience store in northeast Rochester sold for $1.01 million earlier this month.

Podnow LLC , a Med City firm led by Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson , bought the now-unused complex at 2335 26th St. NE on Feb. 9. Podnow made a down payment of $25,000 to the seller, KT Real Estate Holdings, LLC.

Christenson did not respond to questions about a possible future use of the property.

Kwik Trip closed that 26-year-old location near Century High School after it opened a brand-new,10,000-square-foot store with a car wash at 2170 Wheelock Drive NE , off of Viola Road. That’s just half a mile away from the 26th Street location.

Kwik Trip Project Manager Steven Lowe described the project as a “rebuild.”

“We've outgrown our current store. We realized a bigger store is needed out there," he said in 2019.

The La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip chain has 15 locations in the Rochester area.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 26th Street building and land at $1.58 million for 2021-2022.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

