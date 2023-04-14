Former Mayo Clinic executive to help lead a Mayo-owned medical device company

ROCHESTER — A former Mayo Clinic executive is stepping into a new role to help lead a Med City medical device company owned by Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Joel Felmlee, formerly the principal investigator in the Advanced MRI Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, was recently hired as chief operating officer for Resoundant, Inc. Felmlee had a 39-year career at Mayo Clinic.

Resoundant makes a paddle-like imaging device and software that works with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners to scan organs by using sound waves.

The company was founded by Resoundant CEO and prominent Mayo Clinic researcher Dr. Richard Ehman . Resoundant is wholly owned by Mayo Clinic and the 12 inventors of the process called magnetic resonance elastography.

We are thrilled and fortunate to have such a well-respected figure in the field of MRI as Dr. Felmlee,” stated Resoundant Board Chairman Jeffery Bolton in the hiring announcement. Bolton, who worked for Mayo Clinic for 19 years, retired from his role as chief administrative officer in 2021.

Resoundant started as an idea in 1992. A research article was published in 1995. Pioneer patents were filed in 1997. The second generation of the device was created in 2006.

The company has grown steadily since those early days. In 2017, an estimated 800 of Resoundant’s devices were in use in the U.S. and internationally. That number grew to 2022 in 2022.

As Resoundant looks to the future, its leadership believes the addition of Felmlee will help it continue to grow.

“Whether it’s the introduction of Hepatogram+ or the recognition in professional clinical guidelines of MRE as a critical tool for liver assessment, Resoundant is committed to growing access to MRE around the globe. Dr. Felmlee’s experience will be central to those goals,” added Bolton.