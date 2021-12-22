Former Med City bank branch building sold for $1 million

A former Med City bank building has a new owner in the wake of a $1 million deal.

The long-empty ex-Sterling Bank branch at 1336 Apache Drive SW was purchased by 1336 Apache Dr. SW LLC on Dec. 17 with a down payment of the entire amount, according to state records.

Rob Gregory , the owner of Rochester Motor Cars, is the owner behind 1336 Apache Dr. SW LLC. He also owns Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac, the car dealership near the bank building.

Gregory said he has no plans for the 50-year-old complex and sees the purchase as an investment.

The 3,527-square-foot branch was built in 1971.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling moved its headquarters from Austin to downtown Rochester in 2001. It built a new headquarters complex in 2018 at 4200 Badger Hills Drive NW.

Sterling has seven branches in southeastern Minnesota, with two locations in Rochester.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the former bank building at $665,500 for 2021-2022. That estimate is down from the 2020-2021 estimate of $906,900.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.