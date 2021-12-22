SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Former Med City bank branch building sold for $1 million

The long-empty ex-Sterling Bank branch at 1336 Apache Drive SW was purchased by 1336 Apache Dr, SW LLC on Dec. 17 with a down payment of the entire amount, according to state records. Rob Gregory, the owner of Rochester Motor Cars, is the owner behind 1336 Apache Dr, SW LLC. He also owns Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac, the car dealership near the bank building.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 22, 2021 11:13 AM
Share

A former Med City bank building has a new owner in the wake of a $1 million deal.

The long-empty ex-Sterling Bank branch at 1336 Apache Drive SW was purchased by 1336 Apache Dr. SW LLC on Dec. 17 with a down payment of the entire amount, according to state records.

Rob Gregory , the owner of Rochester Motor Cars, is the owner behind 1336 Apache Dr. SW LLC. He also owns Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac, the car dealership near the bank building.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Gregory said he has no plans for the 50-year-old complex and sees the purchase as an investment.

The 3,527-square-foot branch was built in 1971.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling moved its headquarters from Austin to downtown Rochester in 2001. It built a new headquarters complex in 2018 at 4200 Badger Hills Drive NW.

Sterling has seven branches in southeastern Minnesota, with two locations in Rochester.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the former bank building at $665,500 for 2021-2022. That estimate is down from the 2020-2021 estimate of $906,900.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
What to read next
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Strategies for small businesses to increase brand loyalty
Columnist Dean Swanson says successful small businesses share ways to get, retain customers
January 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson