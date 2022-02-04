SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Former Michaels Restaurant site sold for $5 million as talks for future development begin

On Feb. 1, BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, purchased the amalgam of buildings that housed Michaels restaurant, at the corner of South Broadway and West Center Street. Rochester-based Titan is led by CEO Andy Chafoulias, who has long been working on a development to be built on that high-profile downtown site.

20220203_164345.jpg
On Feb. 1, BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, purchased the amalgam of buildings that housed Michaels restaurant, at the corner of South Broadway and West Center Street. Rochester-based Titan is led by CEO Andy Chafoulias, who has long been working on a development to be built on that high-profile downtown site.
Jeff Kiger - Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 04, 2022 04:46 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — "Bullish” about the future of Rochester’s downtown, a Med City developer is now the primary owner of a long-closed legendary restaurant, following a $5 million transaction.

On Feb. 1, BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, purchased the amalgam of buildings that housed Michaels restaurant, at the corner of South Broadway and West Center Street.

Rochester-based Titan is led by CEO Andy Chafoulias, who has long been working on a development to be built on that high-profile downtown site.

BGD5 bought the four parcels — 11, 13, 15 and 17 South Broadway — from Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors of Northbrook, Illinois on Feb. 1. Using a quit claim deed, the site is now owned by Titan and its affiliates.

Harbor Bay purchased the property in 2016 from 15 South Broadway LLC, which is a joint venture owned 50-50 by the Chafoulias and Pappas families. That group bought the property on Jan. 6, 2015 , from the Pappas family for $1.4 million, after the family closed Michaels on Jan. 31, 2014. Michaels had operated there for 63 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, BGD5 does not own the parking lot property at 9 Broadway. That lot is owned by Pre Holdings LLC. Pre Holdings is managed by Barb Hexum. She is a member of the Pappas family, who is married to Rochester developer Tom Hexum.

Also Read
071020.N.RPB.FOOD.TRUCKS.01459.jpg
Business
City looks for food trucks for free summer concerts
Despite the current frigid temps, Rochester Civic Music, the city’s nonprofit concert planner, is lining up food vendors now for this summer’s 4th Fest and the forWARD Neighborhood Park concert series of six weekly free concerts.
February 04, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_9149.jpg
Business
Owner of new pet crematorium wants to help people say goodbye to their best friends
A bad experience with a sketchy business inspired a Rochester man to open Hānai Pet Cremation in northeast Rochester to help others say goodbye to their dear pets. Hānai is a Hawaiian term that refers to the adoption of a loved one, like a pet, into a family.
February 03, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Rochester senior living complex sold for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than in November
Florida-based Lloyd Jones Multifamily Management, as Rochester 30 PropCo LLC, purchased Rochester's River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care complex on Jan. 31 for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than the last purchase price on Nov. 10.
February 02, 2022 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Harbor Bay, led by the Bell family, partnered with the Titan to build the 20-story luxury Hilton hotel across Broadway from the Michaels site in 2019. Chafoulias said Titan and Harbor Bay are still partners on the Hilton hotel and they are working on other projects in the different cities.

“We get along great. I'm probably just a little more bullish on Rochester than many others are,” he added.

Why buy out Harbor Bay, just as talks about a future development on the site are starting?

“I don't really call this ‘a sale.’ I call it kind of reshuffling the deck and doing what's good for the partnership and for us as friends,” said Chafoulias of the transaction. “The Bells have other projects that they're working on in different parts of the country. I said, ‘You know what, this is our home base. I'll buy you out.”

While he said early talks about a proposed development on that site have already begun, Chafoulias isn’t discussing any specific details yet. However, he referred to his answer in a previous interview when asked about business opportunities in downtown Rochester, when he listed an urban grocery store, a pharmacy and student housing as needs for the area.

“With some luck, all of that could happen,” he said. “I’m ready to make a sizable investment… I'm very hopeful that, in the coming months, we can work really well together to do something that's transformational once again in our city core, but it's going to take good cooperation from the city and DMC for this to become a reality.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERREAL ESTATEANDY CHAFOULIASMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
01 Robert Kinney
Members Only
Local
He lost his Mayo job for failing to comply with its vaccine policy; he still doesn't understand why
Kinney was 1 of 700 employees to lose his job. He worked remotely.
February 04, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
12-29 03 geese jw .jpg
Local
Second year of goose-egg treatments gear up for Rochester parks
Volunteers needed to help replace real eggs with ceramic ones in effort to reduce resident goose population in four city parks.
February 04, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Dodge Center Ambulance Director Angie Jarrett
Local
Rural ambulance services in need of some emergency help
EMS organizations face a changing landscape as they transition from volunteer to partially paid services.
February 04, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
012021.N.RPB.Drone.Legends.0014.jpg
Local
Talks target Rochester's riverfront plan
Council will be asked to officially end Bloom agreement as options are studied for city-owned property along Zumbro River.
February 04, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen