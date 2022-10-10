Former Rochester lighting store to house a new medical supply center

ROCHESTER — It looks like Arrowhealth, a local medical supply center, will soon be on the move to a new base in northwest Rochester.

Construction is underway at 511 Northern Hills Drive NE. The building permit describes the project as “interior demolition of approximately 6,000 square feet of an existing 12,897-square-foot building. Finishing approximately 3,212 square feet for use by a new tenant.”

A follow-up permit lists the new tenant as Arrowhealth Medical Supply , which is currently located at 308 Elton Hills Drive NW in the Valhalla Center. The Arrowhealth office moved there in 2015, after six years in the Beetles commercial center on Second Street Southwest. It was located in the Kahler Hotel subway in downtown Rochester prior to the Second Street office.

Arrowhealth, a subsidiary of Orlando, Fla.-based Rotech, provides durable medical equipment such as ventilators, oxygen, sleep apnea treatment supplies and wound care solutions.

The space that Rochester’s Reliable Contractors is renovating for Arrowhealth previously housed Northern Lights & Furnishings. It has sat empty since Northern Lights closed in 2021 after a 44-year-run in Rochester.

Arrowhealth will occupy approximately half of the former Northern Lights space. The rest of the space will be available for another tenant.

Offices for Bob Gill Builder, Inc. will continue to be based in the Northern Hills building.