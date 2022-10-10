We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former Rochester lighting store to house a new medical supply center

Rochester building permits show that 511 Northern Hills Drive NE, the former home of Northern Lights & Furnishings, is being renovated to house a new tenant, Arrowhealth Medical Supply.

20221010_150635(0).jpg
Rochester building permits show that 511 Northern Hills Drive NE is being renovated to house Arrowhealth Medical Supply. The building is the former home of Northern Lights and Furnishings.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 10, 2022 03:39 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — It looks like Arrowhealth, a local medical supply center, will soon be on the move to a new base in northwest Rochester.

Construction is underway at 511 Northern Hills Drive NE. The building permit describes the project as “interior demolition of approximately 6,000 square feet of an existing 12,897-square-foot building. Finishing approximately 3,212 square feet for use by a new tenant.”

Also Read
20221007_131549.jpg
Business
New messy Med City business hopes to be a "smashing" success
Jared and Katie Byrnes are working on a new Rochester business – The Mess Hall – to provide a fun outlet for people to smash and destroy things as well as that childlike urge to wildly splash paint everywhere.
October 07, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Old City Hall
Business
Local investors buy Old City Hall apartments for $5 million
Black Swan Living, led by Rochester Realtors and developers Nick and Dr. Elaine Stageberg, purchased the 90-year-old Residence at Old City Hall apartments at 224 First Ave. SW from Jeff Allman for $5 million in mid-September.
October 07, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

A follow-up permit lists the new tenant as Arrowhealth Medical Supply , which is currently located at 308 Elton Hills Drive NW in the Valhalla Center. The Arrowhealth office moved there in 2015, after six years in the Beetles commercial center on Second Street Southwest. It was located in the Kahler Hotel subway in downtown Rochester prior to the Second Street office.

Arrowhealth, a subsidiary of Orlando, Fla.-based Rotech, provides durable medical equipment such as ventilators, oxygen, sleep apnea treatment supplies and wound care solutions.

The space that Rochester’s Reliable Contractors is renovating for Arrowhealth previously housed Northern Lights & Furnishings. It has sat empty since Northern Lights closed in 2021 after a 44-year-run in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrowhealth will occupy approximately half of the former Northern Lights space. The rest of the space will be available for another tenant.

Offices for Bob Gill Builder, Inc. will continue to be based in the Northern Hills building.

20221010_150555.jpg
The former home of Rochester's Northern Lights &amp; Furnishings is being renovated to house a new tenant, Arrowhealth Medical Supply.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERBUSINESSCONSTRUCTION
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Mayoral campaign flier is at odds with opponent's stated stance on Soldiers Field Golf Course
Challenger Britt Noser says Mayor Kim Norton's support for 18 holes of golf at Soldiers Field Park leaves room for changes to the course, but Norton says she wants the number of golf holes to remain as it is.
October 10, 2022 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
01 100921-BORDER-LAWSUIT-SISTERS-00581.jpg
Local
Honduran family in Rochester awarded $80k for mistreatment by border patrol
Two Honduran sisters living in Rochester accepted an $80,000 settlement offer from the federal government following a lawsuit that alleged the pair suffered mistreatment by border patrol agents in 2021.
October 10, 2022 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
James Grant
Local
Rochester man given stayed prison sentence for 2018 shooting incident
James Comer Grant, 42, of Rochester will be on supervised release for five years as part of a plea deal for his involvement in an incident where a gun was fired during an argument in downtown Rochester in 2018.
October 10, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Spring Valley map.png
Local
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash in Fillmore County
The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
October 10, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell