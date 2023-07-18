6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Former Rochester repair shop sold for $1.47 million to be new home for Rossi Auto Body

On July 10, 2023, local investors, led by Rochester Realtor Ari Kolas, purchased the former Bob’s Auto Body Inc. complex at 215 5th St NW for $1.47 million. Rossi Auto Body plans to move there.

20230711_114844.jpg
On July 10, 2023, local investors, led by Rochester Realtor Ari Kolas, purchased the former Bob’s Auto Body Inc. complex at 215 5th St NW for $1.47 million. Rossi Auto Body plans to move there.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
By Jeff Kiger
ROCHESTER – A $1.47 million real estate deal clears the way for Rossi Auto Body to move north from its long-time spot on Fourth Street to a larger center.

On July 10, 2023, a group of local investors, led by Rochester Realtor Ari Kolas, purchased the former Bob’s Auto Body Inc. complex at 215 5th St. NW under the name of 5th St. Center LLC. The investors purchased the multi-parcel property from Nancy Dietzler. The Dietzler family had owned it, since 1994.

Acquiring those buildings opened the door for Rossi Auto Body to move from its two buildings at 524 4th Street SW, where it has operated for more than 40 years.

Work is underway to prepare the former Bob’s site. Rossi Parts Manager Carrie Friese said the hope is to move the auto body shop to its new location sometime in August.

“We’re looking forward to it. It will be much larger than what we're used to. Also we will all be combined into one building,” she said.

Rossi has a team of 10 employees now. That number could go up by one employee in the new address, if Rossi can find someone.

Once Rossi has moved, its two brick shops are expected to eventually be demolished. Once those buildings are cleared away, that would help lay the groundwork for possible new development on Fourth Street Southwest.

Expect to hear more about this as plans start to be formalized.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
