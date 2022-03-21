Former UM hockey star behind veterans park, banquet hall project in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — Big plans can come from simple ideas.

That's the story behind a proposed veterans memorial park and events center in Cannon Falls, said developer Jim Boo.

Boo, a former professional hockey player and member of the 1976 University of Minnesota National Championship team, now works as a real estate developer out of Stillwater.

His company is working on a project that would bring an interpretive history park along with soccer fields and an event center to a 90-acre piece of land just south of Cannon Falls.

The idea for the project, Boo said, began with a friend of his, an 11-year Navy pilot named Fong Lor, who was born in Vietnam and whose father, a member of the Hmong community in that country, helped rescue downed American pilots during the Vietnam War.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lor, Boo said, wanted to find a way to show his appreciation to the U.S. military for all he's achieved in this country, so he approached Boo with the idea of a veterans park that would include 10-15 stations depicting the history of the U.S. military.

"He told me about his vision and his story," Boo said. "That’s the driver underneath it. He said, 'I wouldn’t have anything if it wasn’t for the United States.'"

After six tours of duty flying missions off an aircraft carrier, Lor left the military and now operates a tow truck company. Boo said, though, his friend and partner on the project still want to find ways to honor veterans.

Tuesday, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of a conditional use permit for the project.

Commissioner Brad Anderson, who represents the area around Cannon Falls, said he believes the project has a lot of potential to attract people from across the region and across the state.

Brad Anderson

While the project is still raising some investment funds, Anderson said he understood that the project had enough money in place to begin earthwork and get the ball rolling.

He said he hoped the project, when completed, would be a destination for younger veterans.

"They are trying to attract veterans families," Anderson said. "It's more family-oriented than a VFW or American Legion, which means it would attract younger veterans. Hopefully, this will get more veterans involved in veterans services."

ADVERTISEMENT

And, if the veterans focus can get more individuals involved with their local veterans service office, Anderson said, that would be a bonus to the proposed park and event center.

The project, Anderson said, estimates bringing at least six full-time jobs to the Cannon Falls area plus many part-time jobs for staffing events.

The event center, according to the CUP application submitted to the county, would have a full restaurant kitchen.

The event center would cover 200,000 square feet and be able to hold up to 700 people for events.

Boo said those events could range from corporate events to weddings and family reunions to meetings for veterans groups.

"We don't want to exclude anybody," Boo said.

The grounds would include walking trails in addition to the athletic fields and monuments, Boo said.

"Underneath this all is the intent to show honor and respect for our veterans," Boo said.