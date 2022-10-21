SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Four acres in a box: Wykoff couple venture into vertical hydroponic farming

The Rahes plan on selling lettuce, microgreens and herbs to individuals and restaurants around Southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

IMG_9364.JPG
Tony Rahe of Rahe of Sunshine Farms stands outside of his hydroponic Freight Farms container in Wykoff on Oct. 20, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
October 21, 2022 12:39 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WYKOFF — In his high-tech cargo container behind Wykoff's Minnwest Bank branch, Tony Rahe takes a tray of greens off a nursery shelf and places it on a counter. The tray and its clear lid, used to keep humidity in while the plants emerge and grow, look somewhat like casserole pans. In a few weeks, those green sprouts will become food.

"I have six types of lettuces," Tony said. "I got summer crisp, we got Romaine, oak leaf and a purple leaf, and a red butter and a green butter. And then I got some arugula, basil and chives."

Also Read
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss bike and pedestrian options for city streets
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses regarding what they think the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets.
October 21, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Local
How does Rochester fit into Ellison's electoral strategy?
The race for state attorney general is the tightest of the major statewide races.
October 21, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Over the past two weeks, Tony and his wife, Kelly Rahe, have planted their initial crop on Rahe of Sunshine Farms , which is entirely contained in a 40-by-8-foot cargo container-turned-hydroponic grow lab from Freight Farms . They plan to harvest their first crop by the end of the year.

"You can grow about 4 acres of crop in eight weeks," Tony said. "That's a lot of crop."

The couple intend to sell their produce year-round, thanks to the farm's climate-control system, and offer their greens to individuals and restaurants through their website, area farmers markets and a soon-to-be-built farm stand in Wykoff. For online sales, Rahe of Sunshine Farms uses a website called Barn2Door . Through that, Tony said, people will be able to place orders and pick them up at a designated pick-up point a few days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'll do that in Rochester, Owatonna, Decorah, LaCrosse, thinking maybe even Austin," Tony said.

The goal: Provide fresher produce for Minnesotans and Iowans through a vertical hydroponic farm that uses minimal water and no soil.

"By the time you get it in through a distributor, you have a couple of days to use up the product, or it's bad," Kelly said of conventional produce operations. "(Whereas) we're here, you get it ... it could sit in your fridge and it'll be still good because it doesn't have that travel time and that picking time."

IMG_9350.JPG
Tony Rahe inspects a bed of sprouts in his hydroponic container in Wykoff on Oct. 20, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

The idea of establishing a hydroponic farm in Wykoff came from Tony's desire to get back into horticulture. He studied horticulture in college and worked for a golf course for 25 years, but has recently been working out of the field.

The Rahes entered the hydroponic world when they attended a Freight Farm class in Boston last month, joining a coalition of small-scale farmers around the nation.

"There was people there from Seattle, from New York, Maine, Antigua, us here in Minnesota," Kelly said. "So it was just everywhere."

Once their Freight Farm container arrived in Wykoff, the couple started preparing for their first crop. First, they planted seeds into individual peat moss plugs, which let the plants put down roots without using soil. Rows of seeded plugs spend three weeks in plastic trays on the nursery shelves. Pink-tinted water runs underneath the trays to keep the plants hydrated.

"It's pH level is about 6.8 to 7, so it's very neutral, and that's just fertilizer, nutrients, no pesticides, no chemicals," Tony said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the sprouts have grown enough, the Rahes will transplant them into 9-foot-tall panels that hang from the ceiling. The plant's peat plugs will be nestled into foam slats on the panels, and the sprouts will continue to grow out from the wall for a few more weeks.

Two critical technologies help the greens and microgreens grow: temperature regulation and LED lighting.

"When it's minus-30 outside, it's still going to be 60 degrees in here," Tony said.

IMG_9358.JPG
Blue and red LED lights illuminate Tony and Kelly Rahe's hydroponic grow container in Wykoff on Oct. 20, 2021.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

As for the lights, hundreds of red and blue LED bulbs dot the walls of the trailer. When they're on, the pink hue makes the container look less like a greenhouse and more like a sci-fi movie set.

"One (light) helps the leaf develop itself, the roots develop, and the other puts that chlorophyll in to make it green," Tony said, adding that the LED lights are on between 14 and 20 hours a day, depending on what stage of the growing cycle the plants are in.

The Rahes can control the water, lights and temperature using an application on their laptop — which means, yes, their plants utilize WiFi.

By using the vertical farming method, recycling water within the hydroponic system and producing minimal waste, Tony called his grow operation sustainable and near-organic.

"It stays in your fridge," Tony said about his hydroponic greens. "That's the biggest thing. We both love lettuce, but you buy a head of lettuce, you have two meals off of it and throw the rest of it away. ... This is a chance for people to get good, fresh, healthy produce for a reasonable cost."

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG_9367.JPG
The Rahe of Sunshine Farms container in Wykoff on Oct. 20, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
IMG_9359.JPG
Tony Rahe moves the vertical grow panels in his hydroponic container on Oct. 20, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
IMG_9355.JPG
Hydroponic plants bask under LED lights in the Rahe of Sunshine Farms nursery on Oct. 20, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: SPRING VALLEY-WYKOFFFARMINGFOODBUSINESS
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: New downtown restaurant; business expansions
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
October 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 21, 2022 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_1032.jpg
Business
North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
For three years, Scrub Your Butt Soap, and Tulips & Truffles Florist have been sharing their business under one roof at 117 North Broadway, now the business will merge into one as one owner retires and the other looks to expand their already existing business.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
07-08 soldiers field golf course sj.jpg
Local
Opinions continue to be gathered on Rochester’s golf courses
An online survey seeking Rochester residents' opinions related to municipal golf is nearing its end as city candidates voice various views on how to move forward.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen