Four Daughters Winery ready to start pouring the bourbon

SPRING VALLEY — Neat, on the rocks or mixed into your favorite Manhattan recipe, Four Daughters Winery is about to bring you a smooth new adult beverage: Bourbon.

Known for its wines and its specialty Loon Juice hard cider, Four Daughters Winery began distilling corn to make bourbon about two years ago. And with those first batches now aged, the Spring Valley company is about to start selling – and pouring – something a little stronger.

The new distillery at Four Daughters is set to open toward the end of May and director of winery operations Justin Osborne said the anticipation is high among those customers who know the new bourbon room is ready to open.

David Wray, head distiller at Four Daughters, checks temps on the drain valve of the bourbon still Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“I've never had a product that has been almost unanimously good. Loon Juice is fantastic. We do a really good job with it and we're proud of it. But just the initial response to the bourbon has been greater than anything else we've done, including Loon Juice in its infancy,” said Osborne.

Co-owner Vicky Vogt has seen the same enthusiasm from customers and friends who have been able to sample the bourbon Four Daughters has made.

“Our current clientele are super excited about the bourbon. I think they're gonna share with their friends and bring in some different people. Also the people we have are very excited,” said Vogt.

The bourbon available for the opening of Four Daughters Distillery has been aging for two years. Osborne, along with head distiller David Wray, have spent the last two years working to perfect the bourbon they will be serving to customers in weeks time.

For the time being, the aging bourbon is stored in the Four Daughters Event space but will have a new home come May. Osborne shared that a special barrel storage room for the bourbon will be completed next month. The room has heat-cycling capabilities that can keep their aging bourbon at the right temperatures for each season.

“We can set that heating and cooling custom to expand and contract what really drives the liquid into the wood and then out of the wood and gives it a very typical bourbon flavor,” Osborne said.

The grain that Four Daughters Distillery uses to make its bourbon comes from the farmland that surrounds the winery. The farmland, which produces corn and soybeans, has been in the family of Four Daughters owners Gary and Vicky Vogt for more than 75 years.

With the neighboring farmland producing all the grain needed to make the bourbon for the new distillery, Four Daughters won't face a supply chain issue for the main ingredient for their bourbon. But the supplies needed to store, bottle and sell the bourbon – all their products – are still an issue for the winery.

“Finding bottle sources is difficult right now, that's been hard,” Osborne said. “For some reason, barrels, there's a run on barrels right now. They (barrel supplier) were asking us to place our orders for the second quarter of 2023. That changed in five months. It went from you wanting a barrel? Great, it'll be there in two weeks. Now it's going to be over a year.

“Bottles, labels, cardboard, all the things that go into packaging,” added Vogt. “The corn is the easy part, because we just go over to our farm, take a wagon load out of the bin, and bring it over. That’s easy but all the other ones have been really frustrating for Justin.”

The lack of bottles and other packaging items available for Four Daughters makes bourbon bottles needed to sell bourbon direct to the public limited for sale.

Because of Minnesota Statutes on micro distilleries, bourbon/cocktail rooms must be in separate locations from taprooms. The bourbon room at Four Daughters is located between the event hall and wine room and will have an upper level available for seating.

The food menu at the restaurant will be expanding at Four Daughters once the distillery opens. Vogt and Osborne said foods that match better with bourbon such as steaks and burgers will be available to order after the distillery’s opening.

The beef that will be used in making these burgers and steaks is another local farm product that Four Daughters will utilize, Vogt said.

“I think it's super cool that it's our corn making the bourbon. We then sell the corn mash to a farmer, they feed that mash to their cows, and we're buying the beef to serve in the restaurant. It's a whole circle thing and we're pretty excited about that,” Vogt said.

As to what other drinks the company might produce in the future, Osborne and Vogt said they haven’t made any decisions yet.

“Nothing is ruled out, but bourbon is what we can do and it's what we know,” said Osborne.

“We've always thought we wanted to expand and make all the alcohols. We thought we'd do beer first, but we decided the distillery would be a great idea. We love bourbon so we just thought it was a really good fit for us,” said Vogt.

When the distillery at Four Daughters opens it will be the 27th distillery in the state according to the Minnesota Distillers Guild. Three other distilleries in the guild are roughly an hour’s drive of Rochester. Those three distilleries are 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers in Faribault, Harmony Spirits in Harmony, and RockFilter Distillery in Spring Grove.