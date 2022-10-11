Four fall fun outings in and around Rochester

ROCHESTER — Leaves turning colors, crisp air and haunted houses: Welcome to October.

Before the warm weather disappears completely, like a ghostly specter, take some time to find a few fun outings. Here are found in and around Rochester that range from family-friendly to frightening.

Big Springs Farm Corn Maze, Lanesboro

Open for its second season of operation, Big Springs Farm has a 10-acre corn maze on the property along with other activities such as a pumpkin patch, jump pad, hay ride, corn pit and 100-foot long and 12-feet tall giant slide and many more family friendly activities.

Pamela Brown, owner of Big Springs Farm, said the farm has kicked it up a notch from its first year when the corn maze was the biggest attraction.

“We've added a queen's apple. Some people may know what that is, but it's an apple with caramel drizzle, whipped cream, peanut sprinkles and a cherry on top. Last year, our maze was a little bit smaller than 10 acres but not fully 10 acres,” said Brown.

The events at Big Springs Farm run every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 30, and are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm will also be open Oct. 20-21 while schools are out for Minnesota Educators Association break.

There are also three nights for FlashLight Mazes on Oct. 21, 22 and 29. These events will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the latest admission at 9 p.m. and will have no challenges other than navigating the maze in the dark.

Daily admission costs $10 and is free for those ages 3 and younger. Season passes are also available for $19.

Sekapp Orchard, Rochester

Sekapp Orchard just off Collegeview Drive provides all the fun that can be found at an orchard this time of year. Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 1, every Wednesday through Sunday.

An aerial view of Sekapp Orchard is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Visitors can pick their own corn and apples along with other fresh produce, and there is honey to purchase. New this year is the straw bale mountain stacked over 10 feet tall for kids of all ages to climb and conquer.

Around from previous seasons is Sekapp’s corn maze covered in 6-foot-tall stalks and the straw bail maze to accompany it. Tours of the orchard are also provided.

Fright at the Farm, Zumbrota

An eye-catcher for its hemp product sales most of the year off U.S. Highway 52 just south of Zumbrota, now is the time for scares at Willow’s Keep Farm.

Welcome to Rochester Horror, the haunted circus-themed cannabis maze sets up the most frightening of experiences even for the bravest of souls. No children under the age of 10 are admitted and kids from ages 10-12 must be accompanied by an adult to go through the maze.

Rochester Horror is open every Friday and Saturday night until Oct. 29 and runs from 7-11 p.m. Cost of admission is $15. The regular haunt runs from 7-10 p.m. each night with a blackout event starting at 10 p.m. nightly. There is no set limitation on admission each night.

The hemp maze is also open in October separate from Rochester Horror. The maze is open every day of the week running from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The maze along with Canna Disc Golf costs $10 for admission. The Canna Disc Golf course has 13 holes with a cannabis theme, and people are encouraged to bring their own discs to play.

Hiking, Creatures of the Night at Quarry Hill

Just in the mood for a simple walk with the fall colors? Quarry Hill Nature Center’s trail paths are one of the best places to escape the city without having to leave it.

Fall's colors are beginning to show Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In addition to open trails within the city, Quarry Hill Nature Center will host a Creatures of the Night event on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, 2022. This family-friendly event costs $10 per person, ages 2 years and younger are free, and includes interactive activities for kids to learn about local night time creatures such as skunks, raccoons, owls and spiders among many more.

The event has multiple half-hour time slots available to sign up for from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both dates. The event will run outside and continue in inclement weather if it occurs. People are recommended to bring flashlights for time slots that begin after dark and to dress warmly if needed.