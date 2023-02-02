Francisco’s shares authentic Caribbean dishes with Rochester

ROCHESTER — When Lisette Nunez-James's father, Francisco Corripio, began traveling to — and eventually moved to — Rochester to get treatment at Mayo Clinic, it began a chain of events that led her and her husband, Jeffrey James, to the Med City.

With them, they brought their devotion to Caribbean cuisine, bringing a taste of the islands to Rochester.

After one trip to Rochester from Miami for treatment, Corripio mentioned how there was no Cuban food up north.

“We already owned a Caribbean restaurant in Jamaica,” Nunez-James said. “(Her father) was always complaining that there really wasn't anything that he liked to eat here. So after a lot of hair pulling, he convinced us to come up here and open the restaurant.”

Francisco’s Restaurant, named after Nunez-James father, originally opened in the downtown skyway food court in 2015. After spending five years there, Nunez-James and James looked for a larger space to make it a full sit-down restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the way in the back of the food court," James said, recalling the location of their initial Rochester restaurant. "So people would definitely see other restaurants before they see us, and it was always Mayo workers coming for a quick lunch. We couldn't do a lot because we're limited to the space that we had to work with compared to now.”

In their current space at 1137 Second St. SW, Nunez-James and James have enjoyed more benefits of foot traffic from Mayo Clinic employees coming from the Saint Marys campus. The only disadvantage that they have experienced at this location was the timing in which they moved: March 2020.

The timing, coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, kept the couple from having a grand opening in their new space, and all their business was limited to takeout dining for 10 months.

Demar Palmer helps a customer at Francisco's Restaurant on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, near Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys campus in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

After a year of setbacks, Nuenz-James and James began to bring their mix of Cuban and Jamaican dishes to the forefront. The first thing they did was take recipes and put them into meals typically not served in either country: tacos.

“Tacos are a nice little fusion mix because neither Cubans nor Jamaicans make tacos in our home countries, but the people in Rochester love tacos. So he (James) said, ‘Let's take what we cook and repurpose it. The jerk chicken became a taco and is hugely popular alongside our fish and shrimp tacos,” said Nunez-James.

The couple still operates their restaurant in Jamaica. The greatest benefit they have with the split time between the two locations is being able to get as many of the traditional ingredients from Jamaica and Miami as possible and bringing them to Rochester.

James goes back to Jamaica multiple times a year to get these ingredients and check in on how the couple’s other restaurant is fairing. The ingredients that get sourced from Jamaica are mostly peppers, dry rub for meat, jerk and curry seasonings. The ingredients that are imported from Miami are bread and pastries.

Lisette Nunez-James, left, and her husband Jeffery, right, who own Francisco's Restaurant, and their nephew Demar Palmer, center, work in the back Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the restaurant near Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys campus in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“All the stuff is originally from Jamaica that we bring back because we want everything to be authentic,” James said. “I like freshness. So we don't like to buy the stuff that's already frozen and not sourced locally or authentic to our homes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There's a balance of heat and flavor that a habañero pepper has that you can’t find in regular pepper at a grocery store here. You can't really replicate it. You got to get it from the source," Nunez-James said. "He's to the point where if we don't have the pepper we need, we're just not going to cook it.”

Having now experienced a full year without hiccups in their business operations, Nunez-James and James are excited for what 2023 can bring with new experimental dishes to serve and the hopes of expanding their restaurant into a second location.

With a commitment to making dishes from their home country as authentic as any diner will find in Rochester. Francisco’s has made itself stand out as the place to go for the most authentic Caribbean food in Southeast Minnesota.

Jeffrey James, who owns Francisco's Restaurant with his wife Lisette Nunez-James, braises a batch of oxtail Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the restaurant near Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys campus in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Jeffrey James, who owns Francisco's Restaurant with his wife Lisette Nunez-James, braises a batch of oxtail Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the restaurant near Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys campus in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lisette Nunez-James, who owns Francisco's Restaurant with her husband Jeffery James, works on a batch of empanadas Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the restaurant near Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys campus in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Andrew Greenhaw, of Rochester, has lunch at Francisco's Restaurant on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, near Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys campus in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin