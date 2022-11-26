SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
Fred Gommels goes from taekwondo to tango

Fred Gommels has been able to use his agility as a small business owner to build two successful businesses.

Fred Gommels
Fred Gommels, owner of Blue Moon Ballroom and the Martial Art Fitness Center, and Gretel Quinones, a dance instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom and martial arts instructor and office manager at the Martial Art Fitness Center, are pictured Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Blue Moon Ballroom in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By John Sievers
November 26, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Taekwondo and tango might seem like opposites, but they both require fancy footwork, as does being a small business owner.

It might not be that surprising, then, that martial artist and dancer Fred Gommels has been able to use his agility to build the Martial Art Fitness Center, Inc. and the Blue Moon Ballroom into successful businesses.

Born and raised in Rochester, Gommels’ love of the martial arts began when he was around 10. Then, in 1973, at the age of 16, Gommels started studying karate and aiki-jujitsu with Dr. Haruo Okazaki. Two years later, he began studying traditional taekwondo, called kongsoodo, with Master Pak Jong Won.

Gommels has also trained in hapkido, judo, tai chi, and weaponry. He also studied the Korean language for two hours a day for a decade starting in the late 1990s. Eventually, he became a Korean language translator and hosted martial arts tour groups to South Korea. He’s visited South Korea seven times for martial arts training and culture.

“Beginning at age 13, I dreamed of owning and operating a martial arts school,” Gommels said.

His dreams came true in 1986, when he opened the Karate Studio of Rochester at 104 East Center St. Three years later, having attracted 50 students, the business moved to 322 Broadway Ave. S. After growing to a hundred students, Gommels changed the studio’s name to Martial Arts Fitness Center in 1994 and moved to its current location at 2849 Broadway Ave. S.

“Next year will be my 50th-year anniversary in the martial arts,” Gommels said. “I have always been intrigued by the martial art spirit, discipline, respect, peace of mind and the beautiful yet powerful movements inherent in each style,” he added.

Gommels teaches taekwondo and hapkido and rents space to other instructors who teach tai chi, karate, weaponry, aikido, Filipino arts, and kendo.

“We train men, women, and youth,” Gommels said. At times, Martial Arts Fitness Center has had as many as 350 active students, though Gommels says the great recession decreased that number by half.

Fred Gommels
Fred Gommels, owner of the Martial Art Fitness Center and the Blue Moon Ballroom, leads an adult Tae Kwon Do class Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In 2002, Gommels and his wife Myrna heard the local band 2 O’Clock Jump play at a local restaurant, and they saw a couple dancing smoothly to a slow song.

“We were inspired to start dance lessons,” he said. Gommels and his wife started taking dance lessons at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio that year. Since then, they have worked with several top trainers in a variety of dance styles. The couple particularly enjoys dancing nightclub two-step.

Argentine tango is one of Gommels’ favorite dance styles.

“My tango partner, Gretel Quinones, and I have trained with some of the world's top tango masters,” he said. “We also teach tango once a month in the Twin Cities.”

In 2003, Gommels’ tango and taekwondo worlds collided. Two of his martial arts instructors encouraged him to put in a wood floor at the Martial Arts Fitness Center. “To pay for it,” he said, “we hosted public dance events twice a month on a Saturday night for three years. We had both DJ'd and live music (events).” It was sometimes an odd sight to see ballroom dancers swing dancing in front of a wall festooned with throwing stars and nunchuks. Eventually, the dance events at the martial arts studio were drawing 50 to 100 people.

“We kept getting asked if we’d thought about acquiring a place dedicated to dance,” says Gommels. “We were then inspired to look around, and eventually open the Blue Moon Ballroom.”

Gommels opened the Blue Moon Ballroom in October 2006. It is located at 2030 U.S. Highway 14 E., on the frontage road. Complete with high ceilings and a stage, the facility offers dance lessons and social dance events. “Wedding receptions and other private events are the main source of business,” Gommels said.

Though Gommels says that the martial arts and dancing might share “some connections in the proper execution of the movements,” he says they require different mindsets. He sees both as activities that “challenge the mind, body, and spirit for overall holistic health and longevity of life.”

Gommels says that his experiences owning two small businesses is akin to being an artist. “Both create something from nothing, deal with rejection, adjust to challenges, and fine tune their approach to succeed,” he said.

While Gommels enjoys setting his own schedule and finds providing services the community wants to be rewarding, he’s faced difficult times.

“The great recession was scary and uncertain,” he said. “The pandemic was very traumatic.”

Though support from family and friends is essential, sometimes Gommels finds his critics to be his best teachers. “In running any business there are some tough lessons to learn,” he said. “And hopefully you only have to learn each lesson once.”

“Money has never been the primary factor for running either of these two businesses. If it was, I would have changed professions long ago,” he said. “For me, passion for our services offered and for helping people with personal growth are the motivating factors that have enabled this long run of 35 years with the Martial Arts Fitness Center and of 16 years with the Blue Moon Ballroom.” 

By John Sievers
