Fresh, locally sourced ingredients awaken breakfast dishes at Benedict’s

ROCHESTER — Breakfast is always a good source of comfort food for people at any time of the day.

At Benedict’s Morning Heroes in the skyway downtown, the cooks make meals that provide that comfort but also a taste of different cultures cooking mixed together to create something new.

“We have a lot of unique takes on our breakfast,” said Rikki-Lynn Buenvenida, assistant general manager of Benedict’s. “With our eggs Benedict, we offer eight different varieties. Many people are happy that we offer so many options because there are a lot of people with dietary restrictions coming to and from Mayo, and we do what we can to accommodate everything.”

The bountiful amount of options for those with and without dietary restrictions helps to draw in a constant flow of people to Benedict’s each day. It also allows for the cooks to get more experimental with their dishes compared to those at a traditional breakfast diner.

“What I've noticed from our main chef is that he loves to mix two different cultures together in dishes,” said April Duong, assistant chef at Benedict’s. “We have some Hispanic salsa or we have Italian pesto and we try to mix it with traditional dishes to give people the modern feeling of an eggs Benedict meal. For example we have plain french toast but we like to add cream cheese into it of people’s choice.”

The cooks and employees at Benedict’s take a great pride in sourcing all their ingredients for dishes locally. One such supplier is Larry Schultz Organic Farm, an egg farm near Owatonna.

“The Caprese Benedict really stands out as one of the best tasting with the heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto hollandaise and fresh mozzarella,” said server Allison Siewert on what she recommends to patrons as the best dish to try.

The Caprese Benedict alongside monkey bread and a cup of coffee is just one of multiple combinations for restaurant week specials at Benedict's Morning Heroes in downtown Rochester on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

On top of the fresh, locally sourced ingredients at Benedict’s, the cooks make everything from scratch on a daily basis from their monkey bread to their huevos rancheros.

“We don’t have any microwave in our restaurant, so people are always getting their food as fresh as possible,” Buenvenida said.

Benedict’s had not done much advertising coming out of the COVID-19 lock downs in early 2021. Much of the restaurant's growth in popularity in that time came from word-of-mouth recommendations from patrons.

Since that time, Benedict’s is packed from 7 a.m. until close each weekend. The eatery's popularity and nonstop flow of business has brought in the need for expansion, which will be completed sometime between February and March.

Luis Antonio Jr., Juleviuno RC and April Doung working on an Eggs Benedict platter at Benedict's on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, during the morning hours between breakfast and brunch in downtown Rochester. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“We will have around 40 additional seats for diners and a private, banquet room that people can reserve that can fit anywhere from 20 to 30 people for meetings,” Buenvenida said on the expansion.

Benedict’s is one of 30 different restaurants in Rochester participating in Experience Rochester’s Restaurant Week. Specials for the week include a choice of any non-alcoholic beverage, one of three appetizers (mini doughnuts, monkey bread, or deviled eggs) and one of three entrees (classic eggs Benedict, smoked trout Benedict, or Caprese Benedict) all for $25.

