STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fresh, locally sourced ingredients awaken breakfast dishes at Benedict’s

A hearty breakfast can be found at Benedict's Morning Heroes in the downtown skyway during Rochester Restaurant week.

IMG_1627.jpg
Benedict's Morning Heroes, located in the downtown Rochester skyway, during the morning hours before brunch on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
January 17, 2023 03:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Breakfast is always a good source of comfort food for people at any time of the day.

At Benedict’s Morning Heroes in the skyway downtown, the cooks make meals that provide that comfort but also a taste of different cultures cooking mixed together to create something new.

“We have a lot of unique takes on our breakfast,” said Rikki-Lynn Buenvenida, assistant general manager of Benedict’s. “With our eggs Benedict, we offer eight different varieties. Many people are happy that we offer so many options because there are a lot of people with dietary restrictions coming to and from Mayo, and we do what we can to accommodate everything.”

Also Read
Fuzzy's Italian Ice & Ice Cream
Business
Ice cream, waffles and more on the menu of shop opening in downtown Rochester
Suzanne Youssef and her family are gearing up to open Fuzzy's Italian Ice and Ice Cream at 318 First Ave. SW in the 318 Commons building. That’s the former Potbelly's Sandwich Shop space.
January 17, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad in Kasson
Local
Rep. Brad Finstad proposes naming post office after Jim Hagedorn
It was one of two pieces of legislation proposed to honor the memory of the late congressman.
January 17, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Russell James Simon Jr.
Local
Inmate dies in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center; BCA investigating
The man was found not breathing during a Monday morning well-being check. The man died despite life saving efforts.
January 17, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

The bountiful amount of options for those with and without dietary restrictions helps to draw in a constant flow of people to Benedict’s each day. It also allows for the cooks to get more experimental with their dishes compared to those at a traditional breakfast diner.

“What I've noticed from our main chef is that he loves to mix two different cultures together in dishes,” said April Duong, assistant chef at Benedict’s. “We have some Hispanic salsa or we have Italian pesto and we try to mix it with traditional dishes to give people the modern feeling of an eggs Benedict meal. For example we have plain french toast but we like to add cream cheese into it of people’s choice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The cooks and employees at Benedict’s take a great pride in sourcing all their ingredients for dishes locally. One such supplier is Larry Schultz Organic Farm, an egg farm near Owatonna.

“The Caprese Benedict really stands out as one of the best tasting with the heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto hollandaise and fresh mozzarella,” said server Allison Siewert on what she recommends to patrons as the best dish to try.

IMG_1617.jpg
The Caprese Benedict alongside monkey bread and a cup of coffee is just one of multiple combinations for restaurant week specials at Benedict's Morning Heroes in downtown Rochester on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

On top of the fresh, locally sourced ingredients at Benedict’s, the cooks make everything from scratch on a daily basis from their monkey bread to their huevos rancheros.

“We don’t have any microwave in our restaurant, so people are always getting their food as fresh as possible,” Buenvenida said.

Benedict’s had not done much advertising coming out of the COVID-19 lock downs in early 2021. Much of the restaurant's growth in popularity in that time came from word-of-mouth recommendations from patrons.

Since that time, Benedict’s is packed from 7 a.m. until close each weekend. The eatery's popularity and nonstop flow of business has brought in the need for expansion, which will be completed sometime between February and March.

IMG_1624.jpg
Luis Antonio Jr., Juleviuno RC and April Doung working on an Eggs Benedict platter at Benedict's on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, during the morning hours between breakfast and brunch in downtown Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“We will have around 40 additional seats for diners and a private, banquet room that people can reserve that can fit anywhere from 20 to 30 people for meetings,” Buenvenida said on the expansion.

Benedict’s is one of 30 different restaurants in Rochester participating in Experience Rochester’s Restaurant Week. Specials for the week include a choice of any non-alcoholic beverage, one of three appetizers (mini doughnuts, monkey bread, or deviled eggs) and one of three entrees (classic eggs Benedict, smoked trout Benedict, or Caprese Benedict) all for $25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benedict's Morning Heroes

10 E. Center St, Rochester, MN 55904

507-361-1208

benedictsrochester.com

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTERBUSINESSFOOD
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 15-21, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 17, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2425.jpg
Local
Rochester DFL legislators to host town hall Saturday
Three Rochester state representatives and state Sen. Liz Boldon will be at the town hall.
January 17, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United States Tax forms
Local
Appointments available for help on taxes
Volunteers will start helping Olmsted County households with their income taxes in February.
January 17, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
fluffy-iglesias.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings his tour to the Treasure Island Resort & Casino
The comedian who sells out stadiums is performing at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Red Wing Aug. 5.
January 17, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed