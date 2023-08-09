Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Friederichs to give Windsor Court Apartments a 'facelift' after buying it for $2.4 million

ANK Property LLC, led by Andy and Kari Friederichs, paid $2.4 million for the Windsor Court Apartments at 1226 Fourth Ave. SW on July 21, 2023. It's located behind the Crossroads Shopping Center.

20230807_175452.jpg
ANK Property LLC, led by Andy and Kari Friederichs, paid $2.4 million for the Windsor Court Apartments at 1226 Fourth Ave. SW on July 21, 2023. It's located behind the Crossroads Shopping Center.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A $2.4 million purchase of the Windsor Court Apartments opens the door for a local family to upgrade the “distressed” 55-year-old southwest Rochester complex.

ANK Property LLC, led by Andy and Kari Friederichs, bought the 43-unit apartment complex at 1226 Fourth Ave. SW on July 21, 2023. It is located near the Hy-Vee Crossroads store and behind the Crossroads Shopping Center. Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $2.73 million for 2023-2024.

Windsor Court LLC, which lists Ronald Michael Buelow of St. Paul as its manager, sold the property. It had owned Windsor Court since buying it for $2.35 million in 2018.

Read more from Jeff Kiger

Buelow is the president of St. Paul-based BB Housing, which works with Phoenix Development on housing projects. Buelow, BB Housing and Phoenix were also previously involved with the ownership and management of Creekside Apartments and Chester Estates in Rochester.

Creekside made news in March when the city declared one building of the Marion Road property as unsafe and residents were asked to evacuate for safety reasons. Both Creekside and Chester Estates were sold earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to Wiindsor Court, Andy Friedrichs has plans for the complex, which he describes as “distressed.”

“We are going to give it a complete cosmetic facelift. We’re going to fix the flooring, the brickwork ... Basically, we’re going to fix everything that needs fixed,” he said.

The Friederichses already have a track record of breathing life back into old Rochester housing properties. They purchased and renovated the Civic Inn, which they renamed as The Parker. The Friederichses also transformed the former Clinic Suites building and renamed it as The Beacon.

They turned an old Rochester industrial building into the popular The Workshop Food Hall & Bar. Andy Friederichses, who is also a master barber, also operates the Workshop Barbers shop in that Third Avenue Southeast property.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
generic vaccine shot photo
Local
Registration for student flu vaccinations starts
45m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gary Melin.png
Members Only
Local
Gary Melin, who lived with donated heart for 34 years, dies at 82
3h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
IMG_7725.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board increases its effectiveness according to a self evaluation
10h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Allen with car.jpg
Members Only
Community
Dr. W.A. Allen put his all into caring for his patients
4h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
IMG_7691.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
A berry, berry good treat
4h ago
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Porkchop Reptile.png
Members Only
Local
Rochester man offers $300 reward for missing Argentine lizard named Porkchop
18h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Answer Man logo
Members Only
Local
Yes, LeBron and Bronny James have been spotted around Rochester
18h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man