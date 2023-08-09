Friederichs to give Windsor Court Apartments a 'facelift' after buying it for $2.4 million

ROCHESTER — A $2.4 million purchase of the Windsor Court Apartments opens the door for a local family to upgrade the “distressed” 55-year-old southwest Rochester complex.

ANK Property LLC, led by Andy and Kari Friederichs, bought the 43-unit apartment complex at 1226 Fourth Ave. SW on July 21, 2023. It is located near the Hy-Vee Crossroads store and behind the Crossroads Shopping Center. Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $2.73 million for 2023-2024.

Windsor Court LLC, which lists Ronald Michael Buelow of St. Paul as its manager, sold the property. It had owned Windsor Court since buying it for $2.35 million in 2018.

Buelow is the president of St. Paul-based BB Housing, which works with Phoenix Development on housing projects. Buelow, BB Housing and Phoenix were also previously involved with the ownership and management of Creekside Apartments and Chester Estates in Rochester.

Creekside made news in March when the city declared one building of the Marion Road property as unsafe and residents were asked to evacuate for safety reasons. Both Creekside and Chester Estates were sold earlier this year.

When it comes to Wiindsor Court, Andy Friedrichs has plans for the complex, which he describes as “distressed.”

“We are going to give it a complete cosmetic facelift. We’re going to fix the flooring, the brickwork ... Basically, we’re going to fix everything that needs fixed,” he said.

The Friederichses already have a track record of breathing life back into old Rochester housing properties. They purchased and renovated the Civic Inn, which they renamed as The Parker. The Friederichses also transformed the former Clinic Suites building and renamed it as The Beacon.

They turned an old Rochester industrial building into the popular The Workshop Food Hall & Bar. Andy Friederichses, who is also a master barber, also operates the Workshop Barbers shop in that Third Avenue Southeast property.