From home to storefront: This old Plainview house has the bones of a community space

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Annie Jurrens has the community on her mind.

The community of Plainview, that is.

“How do we get Gen Z interested in things that are happening here, because a lot of people will move away and then maybe come back when they’re having kids,” Jurrens said. “But how do we make this a community for everybody and not just older people? How do we get those high school graduates to want to stay and be a part of the community?”

Also Read





Jurrens believes she created an answer to that question.

She founded Refill Goods , a low-waste general store, to offer sustainable, local options and a welcoming community space. After renting at Young Love Floral, Annie and her husband, Seth, aimed to expand the business. But they didn’t expect to grow into their home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beige two-story home, just off Minnesota Highway 42, opened up an entire downstairs to house items that eliminate single-use plastic and bulk food sales. As a 100-year-old home, the living room ceiling came down first — along with some light layers of Plainview history.

In a swift move, the Jurrenses and their three children moved out of their home and into the city process of rezoning from residential to transitional. The process reminded the Jurrenses of the bonds they have with the community, from friendships to neighbors and business owners.

“We really like this town and want it to be the place that we want to live for a long time, and so it was like what do we need in the community?” Annie said about the store its sustainable philosophy.

Refill Goods at their shops new location on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, along First Avenue Northwest in Plainview. The shop focuses on sustainable products with minimal waste along with local art along with hoping to be a community gathering space. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

While in her first week of re-opening the store, Annie Jurrens says they have visions of what the space can become: an Airbnb, an artist platform and a hub for community events. Regardless, she says, “just come on in” to 20 First Ave. NW.

“One big thing I’m hoping is that it’ll be a nice third space for people like a community gathering space,” Jurrens said. “That’s why we were sure to have a couch and chairs. I would love to just see more people coming through.”

With the previous office, bathroom and living room still sharing a living room feel, the eclectic products fill shelves throughout the room. The store has dish soap, Swedish dish cloths, toothpaste tabs, used books, jewelry and recycled puzzles. Jurrens said some products are unknown while other people have searched for the items in the Twin Cities or La Crosse.

Refill Goods at their shops new location on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, along First Avenue Northwest in Plainview. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I’m really hoping being here helps draw people in so I can send them downtown as well because there’s a lot going on in this small town,” Jurrens said, noting downtown is just two blocks away. The store is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

As the dust begins to settle, Jurrens is excited to “do both” as a business owner and family. She previously worked with adults with disabilities and has a master’s degree in special education.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My son has now introduced me. He says, ‘Hello, my name is Theo. This is my mom, she’s the owner of Refill Goods,’” Jurrens said, quoting her 8-year-old son. “Oh, you’re so proud of me, that’s so nice.”

The Jurrenses also have a 6-year-old and 3-year-old daughter.

She also hopes to offer the space as a resource for moms and toddlers with gently used toys and books.

“Somebody said to me, ‘Oh, so your target demographic is crunchy moms,' and I was like, well, it’s more like tired moms that want to be doing something, want to be making good choices for the community and for the environment … but don’t want it to be hard,” Jurrens said. “I remind my husband we’re not a zero-waste store, we are a low-waste store. We are trying to do our best but it’s not always possible.”

People can make sustainable choices, such as purchasing shampoo or toothpaste not sold in plastic, and “reusing is a good way to be sustainable too,” Jurrens said. The items are mostly from Minnesota, and businesses owned by women and people of color.

Still, she enjoys a good sparkly item, like a disco ball keychain. “Turns out being a business owner you can just stock whatever you want,” Jurrens said with a special twinkle.

Refill Goods at their shops new location on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, along First Avenue Northwest in Plainview. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Refill Goods at their shops new location on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, along 1st Avenue Northwest in Plainview. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Annie Jurrens, owner of Refill Goods at their shops new location on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, along 1st Avenue Northwest in Plainview. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin