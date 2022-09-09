SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
From pop-up shops to downtown Rochester, Christina Jones is finally living her fashion store dream

After years of testing her business as a pop-up across Rochester, Christina Jones is finally living her dream with her new boutique store True Queens on North Broadway.

Economic Revitalization Program
True Queens Boutique owner Christina Jones, right, poses for a photo with Heather Donovan from Sterling Bank after a press conference to announce the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Main Street Economic Revitalization Program Grant recipients on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at True Queens Boutique along North Broadway in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
September 09, 2022 12:04 PM
ROCHESTER — Christina Jones has always been about helping others with their sense of fashion. Jones first arrived in Rochester for college attending Rochester Community and Technical College.

During her time as a student at RCTC, Jones began doing pop-up shops in the community with the clothing products she was interested in making. As a student, she saw a need among her peers to get style tips.

“I used to do modeling for about two years," Jones said. "The job itself became a lot and I was still interested in fashion. When I brought my pop-up shops here to Rochester, I realized that there were so many other girls here that didn't know how to dress or needed more styles."

Jones' new store, True Queens Boutique, at the corner First Street Northwest and Broadway Avenue opened July 1, 2022. The store has been a transition from the pop-ups Jones is used to doing over the years, but bringing in new customers has been a success so far for her business.

“It took a while to remodel everything in the space," Jones said. "My realtor and my landlord were so supportive and helpful with it with the passage of time."

Jones' new shop was also one of 30 business to receive grant money from Destination Medical Center and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Pat Seeb, executive director of DMC, spoke on what the $4,500 grant Jones earned for her business will help it get off the ground.

“Christina is a really great example of a startup who wants to enter the market. She’s developed a following and wanted to plant the flag and be in a bricks and mortar shop. She intentionally chose this location because of the proximity to downtown, the pedestrian traffic and the connection to these other stores nearby. It's exactly the kind of business we're looking to support,” said Seeb.

Jones plans to use the $4,500 from the grant to help her business purchase signage, flooring, furniture, lighting, tables, and shelves. She is also hoping to hire an extra employee or two in the coming months to help take a load off running the business by herself.

True Queens Boutique
True Queens Boutique on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, along North Broadway in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In her first two-and-a-half months of being open, Jones said she has focused her marketing on social media – facebook.com/truequeensboutiquellc – promoting sales and products available. Many of the clothing items for sale are much more affordable for customers than common fashion retailers like Macy’s, for example, she said.

“We have many different styles and that's mostly why a lot of girls love our store. We just have a different style than what they're used to,” said Jones.

As Jones continues to grow her business, she is very hopeful the rest of 2022 will be the start of something for women for years to come.

True Queens Boutique

113 North Broadway Rochester, MN 55906

(612) 470-4126

Facebook Page

Economic Revitalization Program
True Queens Boutique owner Christina Jones talks with DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton during a press conference to announce the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Main Street Economic Revitalization Program Grant recipients on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at True Queens Boutique along North Broadway in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
True Queens Boutique
True Queens Boutique on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, along North Broadway in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
True Queens Boutique
True Queens Boutique on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, along North Broadway in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
True Queens Boutique
True Queens Boutique on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, along North Broadway in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
