From worker to manager can be a big leap for some employees

Dear Dave,

One of my employees was especially proficient in her job, so I promoted her to a management position. I knew she had no management experience, but I felt confident I could teach her essential management skills. In time, I found she just wasn’t cut out to be a manager. I offered her the position she had before becoming a manager and she flat out refused the job and quit the company. Now I hear that she is bad mouthing us to our customers and suppliers. What could I have done differently to make this situation work or at least be less painful for all concerned?

— L

Dear L,

You meant well and you should be proud of your trying to help this employee benefit from the promotion. I think we have all seen cases where employees do great work in their jobs, but they do not have what it takes to be great managers and leaders. They are in over their heads and miserable — and they make their employees even more miserable.

Organizations often turn to their best “individual contributors,” assess their performance, and — if they’re getting the job done and they have good job-related technical and functional skills — put them into management roles. In many cases, the employees may not have even aspired to the management role and are quite apprehensive about becoming one. Simply, being provided a management role does not always mean a manager will do a great job.

I think many organizations underestimate how difficult it is to become a first time (middle) manager — some would say it’s the most difficult management transition of all. Accordingly, promoting employees to management is difficult and there are many variables to consider. Managers need different skills, other than the skills they knew and used when in a staff role. Some companies provide management training, but many do not.

I also think “people skills” are mandatory and budding managers should be assessed for their ability to relate to other people in any situation — especially when things are chaotic. When I hired managers, I always tried to determine if the individuals unselfishly reached out to help others on their team when needed. If all they did was protect their own interests, I was lukewarm about promoting them.

I always tried to find out if management candidates were good listeners when interacting with various people in different roles. I tried to ascertain whether or not the management candidate knew and used the power of empathy to understand others and see their point of view. Also, were they able to communicate with others, especially when problems erupted, and people were nervous and confused? For me, these abilities formed Emotional Intelligence at work.

I am sure you can think of many other questions that should be asked to determine whether or not management candidates possessed and could apply good human relations skills. After all, business is a people thing and people must know how to talk to and relate to other people.

It takes more than talent

Management is difficult and a good manager wears many hats such as giving constructive criticism, conducting performance reviews, hiring and firing, resolving conflicts, and making — sometimes — unpopular decisions. In short, managers have to do a lot of things that aren’t exactly a barrel of laughs. If a manager does not have the will and determination to do the rough and tough stuff, they will fail as a manager. Avoidance of sensitive confrontations will land a manager in the back alley.

I am not pointing the finger or trying to be snarky — maybe I am — but I think your heart was bigger than your brain when promoting this person. While the promotion you provided made sense from a past performance standpoint, there’s a big difference between this person being able to do great work on her own and having the ability to motivate and manage others to do great work. Simply, great managers are great teachers, coaches, analysts, and motivation experts.

Essentially, I am stating that, the only way to ensure your new — or even current — managers are great at managing (and leading) is to work with them to develop the competencies they need before they get promoted, not just after. I would also have heart-to-heart conversations with promotable people to see if they really even want to be promoted. They may be quite nervous about a promotion and may only be taking one because of the pressure put on them to do so ... by you.

Remember, middle managers have tough roles and significant influence, so you must consider and develop their strengths and their weaknesses before they are thrust into demanding positions.

Those who become managers must learn to see themselves and their work differently — they must develop deeper self-awareness, increased emotional maturity, and the ability to exercise wise judgment. And these skills don’t happen overnight.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.