Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary'

ROCHESTER — Mark the playdates on your calendar. Fun and games are slated to start at the Med City’s only ‘toybrary’ in August.

The Nana Gogo Toybrary , the brainchild of Pavitra Kumar, is expected to open its doors at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest on Aug. 20. She recently announced the opening date on Facebook.

It is located in a 3,000-square-foot space that formerly housed Hair Studio 52 , which recently closed.

As the mother of twin toddlers, Kumar realized that it is a challenge to keep young children engaged and entertained without drowning in piles of toys.

That experience coupled with a desire to teach her children to value and take care of possessions as well as sharing led her to the idea of a toy library or a “toybrary,” where member families could borrow toys and then return them.

“The core of the concept is that this is your chance to say yes to your child for a change. You bring them to a warm, cozy place that's like a friend's house, except it has got a ton more toys to play with,” she said. “An average American family with two children spends about $750 on toys a year. And that's a lot. A lot of that is concentrated in the first five years.”

The toys and the play environment are for children between 6 months old and 5 years old.

Nana Gogo will offer different levels of monthly memberships for families to borrow from the collection of more than 600 toys on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and then exchange them as often as they want. Once returned, the toys will be sanitized as well as repaired, if needed.

Parents can also buy daily play passes for children to play with the toys at Nana Gogo. Kumar plans to host classes, workshops and events at the toybrary.

Nana Gogo will also be available for birthday parties and other celebrations.

