Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary'

The Nana Gogo Toybrary, the brainchild of Pavitra Kumar, is expected to open its doors in northwest Rochester at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest on Aug. 20.

20220721_113702.jpg
The Nana Gogo Toybrary, the brainchild of Pavitra Kumar, is expected to open its doors in northwest Rochester at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest on Aug. 20.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 22, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Mark the playdates on your calendar. Fun and games are slated to start at the Med City’s only ‘toybrary’ in August.

The Nana Gogo Toybrary , the brainchild of Pavitra Kumar, is expected to open its doors at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest on Aug. 20. She recently announced the opening date on Facebook.

It is located in a 3,000-square-foot space that formerly housed Hair Studio 52 , which recently closed.

As the mother of twin toddlers, Kumar realized that it is a challenge to keep young children engaged and entertained without drowning in piles of toys.

That experience coupled with a desire to teach her children to value and take care of possessions as well as sharing led her to the idea of a toy library or a “toybrary,” where member families could borrow toys and then return them.

“The core of the concept is that this is your chance to say yes to your child for a change. You bring them to a warm, cozy place that's like a friend's house, except it has got a ton more toys to play with,” she said. “An average American family with two children spends about $750 on toys a year. And that's a lot. A lot of that is concentrated in the first five years.”

The toys and the play environment are for children between 6 months old and 5 years old.

Nana Gogo will offer different levels of monthly memberships for families to borrow from the collection of more than 600 toys on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and then exchange them as often as they want. Once returned, the toys will be sanitized as well as repaired, if needed.

Parents can also buy daily play passes for children to play with the toys at Nana Gogo. Kumar plans to host classes, workshops and events at the toybrary.

Nana Gogo will also be available for birthday parties and other celebrations.

nanamap.jpg
The Nana Gogo Toybrary, the brainchild of Pavitra Kumar, is expected to open its doors in northwest Rochester at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest on Aug. 20.
Olmsted County property records

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
