Funding a startup takes serious thought

In a recent Forbes survey, 50% of startup owners stated they were worried about the survival of their business due, in part, to the cost of goods, labor and services. Here are some questions you can ask yourself as you move forward on funding your startup to make sure you make the best decision.

What are your needs? A startup, by definition, is a company that seeks to bring something entirely new to its target market. Take stock of your immediate needs and the subsequent steps after you get the funds necessary to help you decide on how much money to apply for and where to get it from. If you’re worried you’ll make a poor decision, find a business mentor who can help you look at your venture objectively and assist you in making decisions for the future of your company.

How much money do you need? A good way to figure out how much money you’ll need is by calculating your startup costs. These can include opening inventory, acquiring a physical storefront, hiring employees, and so on. Most businesses require at least $50,000 in startup capital or loan amounts and, in some cases, will require closer to $500,000.

SBA-guaranteed loans are based on factors ranging from the size and length of the loan. If your startup is smaller, a microloan may give you the boost in capital needed to pay for marketing campaigns or obtain software to assist your team with day-to-day operations.

Plan for every dollar you obtain, and plan for how you’ll pay back any loans you take out in the business’s name. Different types of loans have different repayment terms and interest rates, which can add to the mounting concerns business owners face, so make sure you can actually afford to take on more funding.

Who will be funding the startup? Now it’s time to find the source. Depending on the amount of funding you need, you’ll have to decide on the best person, entity or bank to talk to. In addition to typical lenders, consider these common sources that I see being used:



Friends and family could be an option for you, especially if your startup is being run by a small team, or just yourself.

Angel investors are a great source of funds if you’re looking for not only monetary support, but also some expert advice in the industry you’re breaking into.

Venture capitalists or private equity firms are also options to get the capital you need, but you’ll need to make sure you fully understand how each one works and the risks you could face by involving them in your startup.

The great thing about working with private investors is you don’t have to meet any credit requirements, and you won’t have to worry about interest rates. Plan on the possibility for VCs and PE firms to be pickier with who they take on and how much they invest due to changes in the economy.

What is your exit strategy? Eventually, once your startup is established and successful, you may decide to move on from what you worked so hard to create. Have a tentative exit strategy to make sure your leaving doesn’t interfere with the operations of your company. There are many options to explore, including selling, passing leadership off to another trustworthy person in the business, or even dissolving the company once you’ve decided to discontinue the venture.

Any monetary decision made now can dictate how you exit or sell the business later, so create plans now to enable smooth transitions later on.

Dean Swanson is a volunteer Certified SCORE Mentor and former SCORE chapter chairman, district director and regional vice president for the North West Region.