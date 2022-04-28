Funny story – Goonies returning to the Med City

ROCHESTER — Here’s the punchline – a version of Goonie's Comedy Club will soon hit the stage again in Rochester.

Goonie's operated on the second floor of McGoon's Taxi Co. restaurant at 7 Second St. SW from 2005 until the restaurant and club closed in 2016.

In the years after 2016, comedy shows put together by Goonie’s owner Mark Klampe have been appearing in various Rochester venues. Most recently, Goonie’s partnered with The Workshop using its stage for some open mic events in 2021.

Post-McGoon's Goonie’s is best known for putting on shows at the Crooked Pint Ale House at 2723 Commerce Drive NW from 2017 until that location closed at the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crooked Pint name and menu returned to Rochester this month, when that eatery started cooking again in the restaurant space within the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway. That spot had been empty since Cowboy Jack’s closed in 2019.

A building permit for a new sign outside of the new bar and grill is a pretty clear sign that Goonies and Crooked Pint will soon reunite. Schad-Tracy Signs of Oronoco filed for a permit for “Wall signs and pylon re-facing for Goonie's Comedy Club.”

The signs are slated to go up at the same Broadway address where the Crooked Pint is now attracting Happy Hour crowds.

There’s no timeline yet for the return of Goonies, but it looks like the jokes will start cracking on Broadway in the near future.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.