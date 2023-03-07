99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fuzzy's is mostly open to sell waffles and ice cream in downtown Rochester

Fuzzy's Italian Ice & Ice Cream is open … mostly. The new shop at 318 First Ave. SW in the 318 Commons building specializes in waffles, pancakes, ice cream, gelato and Middle Eastern desserts.

By Jeff Kiger
March 07, 2023 01:14 PM

ROCHESTER — Fuzzy's Italian Ice & Ice Cream is open … mostly.

The owners of the new shop that specializes in waffles, pancakes, ice cream, gelato and Middle Eastern desserts impetuously opened the doors on Monday, after a test run over the weekend.

Fuzzy’s is located at 318 First Ave. SW in the 318 Commons building . That’s where Potbelly's Sandwich Shop operated until it closed in September 2022.

The shop is owned by Suzanne Youssef and her family. Samer Bedir, one of Youssef’s children, explained that this opening was not planned and they are still working on things like their menu boards and other finishing touches.

“We have kind of been delaying opening, so we can have everything under percent. On Saturday, we were working and we decided to give out free samples. And then on Saturday, we just kind of opened up for two hours to see how it is,” he said. “Then we just decided to open for real on Monday.”

While they are still working out some details of the menu, the basic plan is to offer Italian ices, soft-serve ice cream and scoop ice cream. They also plan to serve up bubble waffles and pancakes all day starting at 8 a.m. for the breakfast crowd. Fuzzy’s is open until 8 p.m.

In a nod to their family’s background, Fuzzy’s will also have the sweet pastry baklava on the menu. While baklava is often associated with Greek culture, its origins in the Ottoman Empire means many counties claim it as their own. Bedir describes baklava as an Egyptian pastry.

Selling treats in downtown Rochester is not new for Youssef, Bedir and their family. Fuzzy’s did make some appearances selling Italian ices and cotton candy at the weekly Thursdays Downtown events last summer as well as The Night Market.

This shop has been a dream of the family for quite a while. However, it still doesn’t feel quite real yet.

“To be honest with you, when I wake up I feel like I'm still dreaming,” said Bedir. “So far, it has gone smoother than I thought it would.”

