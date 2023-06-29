Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Galleria at University Square to reopen Friday after fire cleanup

Titan Development and Investments, the owner of the Galleria, brought in ServiceMaster to clean the multi-level mall at 111 S. Broadway Ave. on Thursday.

Fire Call at Galleria at University Square
Rochester firetrucks block Broadway Avenue South while responding to a structure fire call Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 1:54 PM

ROCHESTER — After a day of clean-up from a fire, Galleria at University Square in downtown Rochester will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A fire in the chimney exhaust system on Wednesday filled much of the mall with smoke, and automatic sprinklers caused some water damage. However, there were no injuries and no direct fire damage to the businesses.

Titan Development and Investments, the owner of the Galleria, brought in ServiceMaster to clean the multi-level mall at 111 S. Broadway Ave. on Thursday.

Read more from Jeff Kiger

While many businesses suffered little smoke and water damage, others were hit harder. Titan officials say it is up to each individual business if it will be open on Friday.

The skyway connections that pass through the mall will also reopen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quick clean-up means that the Galleria and many of its businesses will be open for the return of the annual Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions. The first of five weekend conventions, which are expected to bring 14,600 people to Rochester, starts on Friday.

This is the first Jehovah’s Witness convention here since 2019. The events are big days for downtown Rochester businesses.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Demonstrators set up signs outside the United States Supreme Court in support of the Court's decision to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs, in Washington
Local
Ruling on affirmative action in university admissions won't have much impact in Minnesota, Rochester area
June 29, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester City Council
Members Only
Local
Rochester city administrator, censured council member remain at odds
June 29, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
The Veterans & Emergency Services Exhibit
Local
Rochester's state Sen. Carla Nelson recovering from open heart surgery
June 29, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Sports
Entering final stretch of first half, Honkers still in the hunt for division title despite recent skid
June 29, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
4e8359ae42f1e4e0d60b9e1aff83fec0.jpg
Local
The Jehovah's Witnesses are back in Rochester, and local businesses will feel the economic impact
June 29, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
'She was the one person he could trust': Former Rochester therapist accused of sexually assaulting client
June 29, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Screenshot 2023-06-28 200550.jpg
Local
Body found in retention pond believed to be missing Rochester woman
June 29, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe