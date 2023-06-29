Galleria at University Square to reopen Friday after fire cleanup

ROCHESTER — After a day of clean-up from a fire, Galleria at University Square in downtown Rochester will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A fire in the chimney exhaust system on Wednesday filled much of the mall with smoke, and automatic sprinklers caused some water damage. However, there were no injuries and no direct fire damage to the businesses.

Titan Development and Investments, the owner of the Galleria, brought in ServiceMaster to clean the multi-level mall at 111 S. Broadway Ave. on Thursday.

While many businesses suffered little smoke and water damage, others were hit harder. Titan officials say it is up to each individual business if it will be open on Friday.

The skyway connections that pass through the mall will also reopen.

The quick clean-up means that the Galleria and many of its businesses will be open for the return of the annual Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions. The first of five weekend conventions, which are expected to bring 14,600 people to Rochester, starts on Friday.

This is the first Jehovah’s Witness convention here since 2019. The events are big days for downtown Rochester businesses.