George Pottery’s foundation is family

ROCHESTER — Katherine Smither found ceramics in 2005 while attending studying art history at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.

Students at Berea College do not pay tuition. Instead, the students are required to work different positions at the college during their education. The freshmen are just assigned a job their first year and by a chance of luck, Smither was placed in the ceramics studios.

While working there, she developed a passion for ceramics. She knew she wanted to pursue something in the arts but had never done pottery before 2005.

One of the first people to support her dream of pursuing art was a great uncle she was close to. She can’t recall why but he always called her “George” growing up so her business name is homage to him.

Smither and her husband moved to the Rochester area in 2011 and have remained in the area since with their three children. Her family also supports the work Smither does. She has a home studio and works while her children attend school.

“My husband's been really great,” Smither said. “His wedding present for me was my first wheel. So I was able to like set up the space at home and not have to travel out.”

In addition to making her own functional utilitarian ceramics like dinnerware, she also likes to collect pots, mugs and other items. Her attendance and participation in art shows allow her to share her unique pottery with other potters.

“I think my favorite part of the process is the decoration," Smither said. "I spend exorbitant amounts of time on the designs that I put in it, but I make a lot of mugs. Also, because they're probably one of the most popular forms for people.”

Smither ceramics display at the Lanesboro Art Gallery. Contributed / Katherine Smither

A mug can take Smither a week because of the technique she uses called sgraffito, which is Italian for “scratch." The design on one mug can take a couple hours.

“So I'll create a pot, and I usually do a lot of the black and white,” Smither said. “So I'll paint like a black underglaze on it and then carve the design from there. I'm pretty influenced by architectural designs and like art deco floral and geometric motifs. So you'll find that in most of my work.”

Unlike most small businesses, the pandemic was great for Smither. Since she has children, it is not always easy to go to art workshops or classes. However, a lot of artists began doing online workshops and courses Smither could attend and connect with other potters, something she could not do from her home studio. Plus, a lot of classes were recorded and she could watch them at her leisure which helped her balance being an artist and a mother.

A mug made by Katherine Smither and displayed at Lanesboro Art. Contributed / Katherine Smither

The pandemic also encouraged artists to begin sharing their work on social media more.

“Social media has added and taken away from artists for sure, but I think I have found, for me personally, more positive,” Smither said. ”With Instagram, now it's shifting more toward video which is not necessarily great, but it's been a way to connect with artists all over the place and potters. I can't speak for like all other mediums but I'm sure it is pretty common, potters typically are pretty open with teaching and thinking like how you do something, how they've figured out this technique or how they make this pot.”

With all the knowledge she has applied from college, workshops and art shows, Smither has learned what style she likes to make but continues to learn more about the craft.

She sells her work in three different locations, including Threshold Arts in Rochester, I Like You in the Twin Cities and Lanesboro Art Gallery in Lanesboro. She also has an online store georgepottery.com where she sells her work.