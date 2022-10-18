We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Tuesday, October 18

Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GeoTek’s growth is on track with expansion in space, jobs coming for 2023

Since opening their warehouse in 2020 in Stewartville, GeoTek has seen rapid growth in the company that has plans to expand their warehouse space and hire 100 new employees by the end of May 2023.

GeoTek
GeoTek on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Stewartville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
October 18, 2022 04:10 PM
STEWARTVILLE — One of the newest companies to make its headquarters in Southeast Minnesota has seen much growth in its two years since relocating to Stewartville.

GeoTek, designers and manufacturers of reinforced fiberglass pultrusion products, is adding 30,000 square feet to its Stewartville headquarters for internal warehouse storage for supplies that go into manufacturing of products.

“This expansion specifically is to support the electrical utility side of our business," said Mollie Forstoner, vice president of human resources for GeoTek.

One of GeoTek's main markets is providing cross-arms that are used in the electrical utility sector, such as the arms that attach to utility poles.

The company has already broken ground for the construction of the added warehouse space to be completed by the end of May 2023.

GeoTek has seen a steady increase in sales throughout 2022 despite supply chain issues being a common problem for the market. Fortunately for GeoTek, they’ve been able to meet this demand which allowed them to move up their expansion plans a year earlier than projected, according to Forstoner.

“We’re moving that whole section into the expansion so that we can use the space we already have in the main part of the building for production. This will allow us to add 50 additional employees on top of the roughly 50 positions we've got open right now. We're hopeful to bring in about 100 new jobs into the building here within the next 12 months,” Forstoner said.

Forstoner said GeoTek is not too concerned about the tight job market when it comes to filling those positions.

“I think we've felt some of the struggle with the economy and employment market just as everyone else has. We've been pretty fortunate to add over 70 positions in the calendar year so far. We're pretty confident that we can continue that, and then on the sales side, we're already well booked into 2023,” Forstoner said.

GeoTek has averaged hiring 10 new employees each week across the company for positions such as hourly production workers, assembly line support, technicians and forklift operators. With news of the expansion going public, Forstoner believes this continued interest in jobs at GeoTek will help meet the company goals by the time the expansion construction is complete.

Forstoner said, “This will really allow us to continue doing what we do, being a leader in our market and being able to provide the products that our customers are needing and wanting, and be able to do that with a reasonable lead time.”

GeoTek

1421 Second Ave. NW, Stewartville, MN 55976

507-533-6076

geotek.com

Related Topics: MANUFACTURINGSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEBUSINESS
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
