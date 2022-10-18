GeoTek’s growth is on track with expansion in space, jobs coming for 2023

STEWARTVILLE — One of the newest companies to make its headquarters in Southeast Minnesota has seen much growth in its two years since relocating to Stewartville.

GeoTek, designers and manufacturers of reinforced fiberglass pultrusion products, is adding 30,000 square feet to its Stewartville headquarters for internal warehouse storage for supplies that go into manufacturing of products.

“This expansion specifically is to support the electrical utility side of our business," said Mollie Forstoner, vice president of human resources for GeoTek.

One of GeoTek's main markets is providing cross-arms that are used in the electrical utility sector, such as the arms that attach to utility poles.

The company has already broken ground for the construction of the added warehouse space to be completed by the end of May 2023.

GeoTek has seen a steady increase in sales throughout 2022 despite supply chain issues being a common problem for the market. Fortunately for GeoTek, they’ve been able to meet this demand which allowed them to move up their expansion plans a year earlier than projected, according to Forstoner.

“We’re moving that whole section into the expansion so that we can use the space we already have in the main part of the building for production. This will allow us to add 50 additional employees on top of the roughly 50 positions we've got open right now. We're hopeful to bring in about 100 new jobs into the building here within the next 12 months,” Forstoner said.

Forstoner said GeoTek is not too concerned about the tight job market when it comes to filling those positions.

“I think we've felt some of the struggle with the economy and employment market just as everyone else has. We've been pretty fortunate to add over 70 positions in the calendar year so far. We're pretty confident that we can continue that, and then on the sales side, we're already well booked into 2023,” Forstoner said.

GeoTek has averaged hiring 10 new employees each week across the company for positions such as hourly production workers, assembly line support, technicians and forklift operators. With news of the expansion going public, Forstoner believes this continued interest in jobs at GeoTek will help meet the company goals by the time the expansion construction is complete.

Forstoner said, “This will really allow us to continue doing what we do, being a leader in our market and being able to provide the products that our customers are needing and wanting, and be able to do that with a reasonable lead time.”