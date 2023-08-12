Ginny’s Drive-In offers burgers, good company in West Concord

WEST CONCORD, Minn. — Ginny’s Drive-In in West Concord is best known for its burgers and ice cream but it's also home to a variety of community gatherings.

Lynn Nelson purchased the Ginny’s Drive-In eight years ago with her former partner, Will Schiell. Schiell decided to leave the business in 2020, but Nelson has completely fallen in love with the job.

The building was originally constructed by Bob Sendle for his wife, Ginny and his kids.

“I can't give you an exact date, but Bob and Ginny Sendle, he was a cop from the town and she was a stay at home mom,” Nelson said. “Bob decided the kids needed something so he built this and Ginny ran it during the day.”

Bob died in early 2023, but Ginny still likes to stop by now and then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ginny’s Drive-In is a seasonal restaurant that opens around April and remains open as long as the weather allows. Nelson tries to stay open until the first snowfall, but it’s been more difficult to staff the restaurant after her younger employees go back to school in the fall.

Nelson typically hires a bunch of high school-aged workers in hopes that her restaurant will teach them a solid work ethic while being a fun experience.

Members Only Business Winona's Lakeview Drive Inn celebrates 85 years in business Lakeview Drive Inn has been around for 85 years and still continues to offer a 1950s experience in the modern day.

In addition to the high school help, Nelson also gets help from her youngest daughter who runs the shop during the day and her 11-year-old grandson who loves to help out in the shop.

Nelson isn’t planning on settling down any time soon, but she hopes that her daughter will take the restaurant over when she isn’t able to run it anymore. She has a lot of plans for the building that she hasn’t gotten to yet.

“I know the history of the building, but I'd like to build a new building,” Nelson said. “Maybe have seating for 35 people that come in, maybe go year round, where I do like your breakfast. In town here, they really don't have a lot to offer but Casey's so I'd like to eventually see myself moving in that aspect.”

Just because Nelson would like to build a new building doesn’t mean she wants to replace the old one. Ideally, she would keep both.

“I'd like to keep this building open where people can come in, walk through to see what it was like inside and maybe sell produce or do a little farmers market and that where people bring your stuff in and walk through,” said Nelson. “They can go into the other building and do their ordering or whatever they want to do.”

In her vision, the new building would be like a 1950s diner and incorporate the era when drive-ins were gaining popularity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the eight years Nelson has owned Ginny’s Drive-In, she has worked hard to make it a place for community gathering. She has incorporated free movie nights and a farmers market in the lot behind the shop. She has also started an annual car show in memorial of Roger Herrick who died in a car accident in 2018.

Nelson has made a few changes to the original building and menu since taking the place over. She has touched up the classic blue paint and allowed her seasonal workers to help decide what colors to add onto it. Her workers are always excited to suggest changes or additions to appearance.

Another change in the last eight years has come in the form of burgers. It is locally sourced and pressed on site.

“When Will and I took it, I bought the burger locally,” Nelson said. “I thought, why haven't it shipped when I could buy it locally.”

Nelson has also changed the ice cream selection in recent years. Surprisingly, chocolate was underselling and Nelson was having to get rid of it at the end of the season. It wasn’t worth keeping it on the menu, so she decided to just do vanilla ice cream with swirls of flavor instead. This allowed her to still have a chocolate flavor without losing revenue.

She also has one unique flavor that she keeps around in addition to the vanilla. Pineapple Dole Whip is one of the more popular flavors at Ginny’s Drive-In.