Business

GM: Electric Equinox, Blazer SUVs are coming in 2023

Both vehicles, based off of GM's new Ultium electric platform, were discussed the same day Barra revealed the new $105,000 first-edition electric 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST coming in 2023.

Chevrolet will expand its EV lineup in fall 2023 with the Equinox EV.
By Kalea Hall / The Detroit News
January 07, 2022 08:07 AM
DETROIT — General Motors Co. will offer electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer, CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday in a virtual address during the Consumer Electronics Show.

Both vehicles, based off of GM's new Ultium electric platform, were discussed the same day Barra revealed the new $105,000 first-edition electric 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST coming in 2023.

The Equinox will have a starting price around $30,000. GM did not reveal the Blazer's cost. Both will be available in 2023.

GM used the electronic show to make several announcements about its electric and autonomous future and Wall Street took notice. GM's stock rose 7% ahead of the event.

"This is not your grandfather's GM," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note on Tuesday. "We believe the GM EV transformation story heading into 2022 is slowly starting to get recognized by the Street as we believe an EV driven re-rating is now in process.

"With the Tesla trillion dollar+ valuation and growing EV appetite among investors for new innovative EV stories, the vertical integration capabilities of GM and conversion of its massive customer base to electric vehicles over the coming years represents a transformational opportunity for GM looking ahead."

The electric Silverado is scheduled to launch a year after Ford Motor Co. launches its electric F-150 Lightning and will not be available until fall 2023.

At launch, the Silverado EV will be available in two configurations: an RST First Edition and a WT model intended to be a work truck for commercial fleet customers. The Silverado EV will offer a GM-estimated 400-mile range on a full charge.

The big-battery, 400-mile Work Truck (price yet to be announced) aims to help corporate fleets satisfy ESG (environmental, social, and governance) demands of green investors by outfitting their fleets with zero-emission vehicles.

