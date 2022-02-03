Good managers do deserve a thank-you from employees

Dear Dave — I am probably speaking for every manager that has worked hard to provide their employees a decent work life and a fair and ample reward system – but has never heard one word of thanks for doing so. I am not looking for praise and all kinds of glory; I just don’t think my employees realize how hard I — and many of my fellow managers — work to bring them better pay, benefits and working conditions. I try my best to thank my boss when I am provided a little extra pay, resources and tools, and the ability to lead my team as I see best. Your thoughts? — F

You are preaching to the choir. When I managed, I did everything I could to bring my team those “extras” that would make their work and personal lives more enjoyable and gratifying. And rarely — if at all — did I hear one team member come up to me, look me in the eyes and say “thank you” for helping them receive what they were given.

I will admit that some of my employees painfully squeezed out some “appreciation” right before their performance reviews. I remember how I would stand there cold and numb when hearing these false accolades. I may be judging my staff a bit too hard when reflecting back on these insincere thanks; but the timing of receiving a bit of gratitude and the performance assessments just seemed a bit coincidental and … phony.

I like the idea that you are not chasing your employees around the workplace just to get someone, anyone, to show you some gratitude. Management is often a lonely and thankless occupation and providing the most and the best rewards your team can receive is often met with indifference and a belief that they should be getting the rewards no matter how they perform. Showing up for work is good, but it is not what I would call an epic achievement.

Good managers deserve praise. The work they do “behind the scenes” is often difficult and time consuming. Good managers work hard to be able to offer their teams the “good news“ and thanks the team members want to hear.

Saying “thank you” — sincerely and from with heart — feels good, and not just to the person receiving it, but also to the person offering it. The best leaders are good managers, too — and even the “toughest and most hard-lined managers” enjoy some gratitude occasionally.

I am sure there are people reading this who have had helpful and inspiring managers in their lives that have nurtured their growth as well as kept them out of trouble. I believe a sincere “thank you” for all the years of guidance and advice your manager has bestowed on you, or one of your coworkers, is a simple gesture that would make your managers’ day.

Your manager deserves praise for providing you and your coworkers diverse and valuable skills and talents.

A challenge to all employees

I am sending out a challenge to all employees that have or had managers that positively impacted their skills and careers. I want you to thank your boss for help, support, mentoring, work, opportunities, recognition, appreciation, and … even, maybe … for being the best boss ever. It can be a card, a Post-it note, an email, or face to face – just do it.

To be clear, if you have a boss that is only making your life miserable, you may want to find a new, better boss that you can thank.

My advice to grateful employees: Be specific if there was something special that you want to thank the boss for — so if you can be more certain, your note will be a better indicator of your gratitude. But beware: you may have coworkers that think you are only trying to “butter up” your boss to get some special treatment or favoritism. You can choose to let these coworkers think what they want or tell them that they should be counting their blessings, too. Whatever you choose, hold your head up high because you are doing the right thing.

I also want to tell all employees that a group letter carries a lot of weight. A lead person and their coworkers can relate how they admire the time, attentio and dedication that was shown by your boss to the entire team. I would state that your team is better because of your manager’s continued involvement. Everyone likes treats, so possibly celebrate your thankfulness, and have some cake ready for a short “thank you” party.

Finally, if appropriate, express a sincere “thank you” to your manager for always looking for opportunities to improve your networking capabilities. Simply say or write that you hope to be able to “pay it forward” someday as you come in contact with others that need and deserve a networking boost.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.