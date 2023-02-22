Gov. Walz to speak at Rochester's annual economic development gathering

ROCHESTER — Minnesota’s governor will be in the Med City next week to speak at Rochester Economic Development Inc. 's annual member luncheon event.

The leaders of RAEDI learned this week that Gov. Tim Walz is taking them up on their invitation to speak at the local economic group’s annual meeting on March 1, 2023 at the Rochester International Event Center.

Steve Grove was originally scheduled as the keynote speaker as the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. However, he is transitioning to the role of publisher of the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper. His last day as the DEED commissioner is March 2, the day after the RAEDI meeting.

RAEDI President John Wade said that Grove is still on the agenda, though it is not certain that he will still be able to attend. However, the governor has committed to speaking, so at least one state leader will be represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, we are honored that the governor is going to be with us. In addition to his role as governor, he is also involved with the Department of Employment and Economic Development. We work closely with DEED and have a tremendous relationship with the department,” said Wade.

RAEDI had originally invited both the governor and Grove to speak, so that invitation was still on the table. Gov. Walz told RAEDI early this week that he would be able to be the keynote speaker.

“The governor has taken an interest in many of our local companies as well as our economic development efforts,” said Wade. “We will certainly do everything we can to foster those lines of communication during this visit.”

John Wade

The governor is expected to speak about attracting businesses to Minnesota, economic development tools and the state's commitment to a qualified workforce.

“I think we’ll hear about how Minnesota is positioning itself to be competitive nationally and internationally. Plus how the state plans to continue to foster a workforce that supports that growth,” added Wade.