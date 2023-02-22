99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Gov. Walz to speak at Rochester's annual economic development gathering

The leaders of Rochester Economic Development Inc. learned this week that Gov. Tim Walz is taking them up on their invitation to speak at the local economic group’s annual meeting on March 1, 2023.

Minnesota DFL State Convention
Gov. Tim Walz speaks after being endorsed during the Minnesota DFL State Convention on May 20, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 22, 2023 03:39 PM

ROCHESTER — Minnesota’s governor will be in the Med City next week to speak at Rochester Economic Development Inc. 's annual member luncheon event.

The leaders of RAEDI learned this week that Gov. Tim Walz is taking them up on their invitation to speak at the local economic group’s annual meeting on March 1, 2023 at the Rochester International Event Center.

Steve Grove was originally scheduled as the keynote speaker as the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. However, he is transitioning to the role of publisher of the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper. His last day as the DEED commissioner is March 2, the day after the RAEDI meeting.

Also Read
Highway 14 Intersection
Local
Olmsted County seeking state and federal funds for Highway 14 interchange
Federal grant application for $60.2 million project is being submitted as county waits on potential state funding.
February 22, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Police lights crash report
Local
1 injured in midnight crash on Highway 14 in Rochester
With snowy conditions impacting travel overnight and into Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 102 crashes and 34 vehicle spinouts across the state on Wednesday morning.
February 22, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester Public Schools sells Highway 14 property for $834,000
The land being sold is one of several adjoining parcels that the district owns.
February 22, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

RAEDI President John Wade said that Grove is still on the agenda, though it is not certain that he will still be able to attend. However, the governor has committed to speaking, so at least one state leader will be represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, we are honored that the governor is going to be with us. In addition to his role as governor, he is also involved with the Department of Employment and Economic Development. We work closely with DEED and have a tremendous relationship with the department,” said Wade.

RAEDI had originally invited both the governor and Grove to speak, so that invitation was still on the table. Gov. Walz told RAEDI early this week that he would be able to be the keynote speaker.

“The governor has taken an interest in many of our local companies as well as our economic development efforts,” said Wade. “We will certainly do everything we can to foster those lines of communication during this visit.”

John Wade.jpg
John Wade

The governor is expected to speak about attracting businesses to Minnesota, economic development tools and the state's commitment to a qualified workforce.

“I think we’ll hear about how Minnesota is positioning itself to be competitive nationally and internationally. Plus how the state plans to continue to foster a workforce that supports that growth,” added Wade.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
KatheenHarrington.jpg
Local
Rochesterfest names 2023 chairwoman, theme
February 22, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
February 22, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Area Snowfall Reports.png
Weather
How much snow did we get? See the totals here
February 22, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hotdish Event
Lifestyle
Some like it, hot dish
February 22, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
classvote.jpg
Community
Normal life and history butt heads for the Class of '45
February 22, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Your Style - Vivian Lark
Lifestyle
Mostly earthy, sometimes ‘extra’
February 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Cassandra Buck
Arts and Entertainment
Sharing art with art shareholders at Rochester's Forager Brewery
February 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers