Grand Grill hopes to grow beyond comfort food in Rochester

As one of the few restaurants to weather the pandemic in the Kahler Hotel, Grand Grill hopes to regrow its audience during Rochester Restaurant Week.

The Grand Grill
Tyler McLanahan, executive chef with Kahler Hospitality Group, at the Grand Grill in The Kahler Grand Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The Grand Grill is one of the last standing restaurants in the Kahler Hotel following the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With these shutdowns and other changes over the years, Grand Grill has been commonly seen as a comfort food restaurant, with a majority of their patrons coming from Kahler Hotel guests.

“I think there was a lot of stigma in our restaurant, a stigma that we were like a Perkins or Denny's,” Tyler McClanahan, executive chef of Kahler Hotel said of Grand Grill. “By doing something like the ribs on our menu this week, we were just kind of trying to showcase we can do more and we're not just your little hole-in-the-wall diner that people think we are.”

“Business has started to boom again,” said Sophia Heckman, food and beverage director at Grand Grill. “A lot of our clientele are hotel guests and they say our restaurant is a home away from home. It helps to keep their mind at peace, feel comfortable and welcome here all the time they’re in town.”

The stigma is not entirely a negative for Grand Grill. McClanahan and Heckman, along with Ray Roberts, area director of food and beverage for the Kahler, hope with the week-long event, Grand Grill will be able to expand its clientele to a larger audience than that of hotel guests and people at the hotel for events.

“Tyler does all the cooking for events and so a lot of those people get to see a different side of our menu,” Roberts said. “But if you're not having your wedding here, or you're not part of Mayo, you may not see all the foods that we do here.”

One hope for Grand Grill, while the restaurant focuses on growing its staff size, is that other former Kahler restaurants such as CB3 can reopen later this year.

Roberts hopes that CB3 will be ready to reopen by April this year as long as new hirings come in at a steady pace.

“We're still not done staffing this restaurant from COVID-19 setbacks,” Roberts said. “I interviewed 15 people last week, to get four full-time and part-time positions filled. We want to make sure that our servers, our staff, feel good about working here too, so their schedules can be flexible to their lives.”

For now, Grand Grill expects to bring in a larger audience for its menu specials with Rochester Restaurant Week. Already on Monday, Grand Grill sold four full cases worth of their half-rack of ribs.

“We were surprised and off guard with how well those sold, but it keeps us better prepared for the remainder of the week,” McClanahan said.

If you plan on stopping in during Rochester Restaurant Week, McLanahan said don't miss offerings such as the Minnesota wild rice soup, the half-rack of ribs or vanilla bean cupcakes topped with a thick, rich vanilla bean buttercream.

Grand Grill

20 Second Ave. SW, Rochester, MN 55902

507-280-6200

thekahlerhotel.com/dining/grand-grill

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
