SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library

The upper floor of the Carnegie Library in Zumbrota has found a new store with Zumbrota Literary Society as Andy and Anna Smith hope to share more great stories and community building with the bookstore.

20220708.SmithPotrait.JPG
Anna Smith stands delightfully in front of her favorite shelf of books at Zumbrota Literary Society on July 8, 2022 in Zumbrota, MN.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
July 11, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ZUMBROTA — Andy and Anna Smith, the couple who own and operate Gray Duck Theater and Garden Party books, have expanded their entertainment business to Zumbrota.

Their new book store, Zumbrota Literary Society, is located on the second floor of the old library as its downstairs neighbor, Crossings at Carnegie, remains open below.

Also Read
20220705_141317.jpg
Business
Former toy store finds new life as a used furniture outlet
MedCentral Outlet + Transport, a Rochester company owned by Todd Torgrimson and Todd Robertson, is busy filling the 45,000-square-foot space in the former Toys 'R' Us complex at 808 Apache Lane SW with truckloads of used office furniture, accessories and other items looking for a new home.
July 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street Podcast logo
Business
Heard on the Street: Hotels changing hands; book store owner passes away
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
July 08, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The Smiths opened a new bookstore in the former Carnegie Library and have enjoyed a successful first week of business. The couple first toured the building in December 2021 and purchased it in February at $150,000.

Anna Smith shared how the charm of the building drew her and her husband to make it the location for their second bookstore.

“We weren't even really looking to open a second bookstore at the time, but when we came up and looked at the building, we just loved it. It's historic. It still has the original built-in bookcases from 1907, it's just so perfect for us,” said Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most important of all, according to Anna Smith, the driving goal of Zumbrota Literary Society’s service to the community of Zumbrota and its surrounding towns is becoming a go-to hub for readers.

As Smith shared, “We want to focus on what each community we operate in wants. We see this as a place for book clubs and a place for any reader to hang out. We're still getting to know the people of Zumbrota and we're really excited about the ability to expand community offerings as we get to know people.”

Zumbrota Literary Society is quickly becoming a stop for shoppers and book lovers to check out. For first-time customer Stacey Thorson of Mazeppa, she felt those very appeals after browsing through the shelves of Zumbrota Literary Society.

“I am very excited for this new bookstore. I always enjoy going into one just to browse and find an unexpected book that grabs my attention,” said Thorson.

Zumbrota Literary Society

320 East Ave, Zumbrota, MN 55992

E-mail: anna@gardenpartybooks.com

Website link

Zumbrota Literary Society will have some of the same perks provided that Garden Party Books has, too. From book clubs, writers seminars, and events for kids, there will be something for every type of reader. The Smiths are also providing complimentary coffee for those who still stop by in the weeks to come.

“We do have a coffee shop right next to Garden Party and love that, but since there is not one next door here, we wanted to keep the coffee open for everyone,” said Smith.

For Anna Smith, owning and operating not one but two bookstores is something of a dream come true. Smith takes pride in being a lifelong reader who has always wanted to provide a space to share good stories and her love of reading with others.

“I do feel like at various times really has saved my life, like, just in terms of reading about other people's experiences and what they've gone through in their lives. When you get really good fiction, it can change your perspective on things. It’s why I love reading so much. It's so fun to talk with people who come in and are super psyched about the latest thing that they're reading or are looking for something new,” shared Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zumbrota Literary Society is located at 320 East Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday. An official website has not launched yet for Zumbrota Literary but readers can find more information on the bookstore on its Facebook page.

20220708.LiterayStore.JPG
Shelves are packed full of books at Zumbrota Literary Society as the store begins it second week of business on July 8, 2022 in Zumbrota.
20220709.SmithandThorson.JPG
Anna Smith chats with first time visitor of Zumbrota Literary Society Stacey Thorson on their favorite books on July 8, 2022 in Zumbrota.

Related Topics: RETAILZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAEXCLUSIVE
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Public Schools Summer of Discovery
Exclusive
Local
Summer of Discovery: Rochester Public Schools dives into second year of summer school overhaul
“Now that we’ve been through it a year, we’re continuously improving it,” said Amy Eich, executive director of community education for RPS.
July 11, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
A man with a farm cap leans on a white pickup in front of a field with weeds and water.
Business
Northern Plains prevented planting acres increase this year as farmers run out of time
Across Steele County, about 15% of the acres weren’t planted this spring, said Johnny Jorgensen, a Hunter (North Dakota) Insurance Agency who sells Rural Community Insurance Services and NAU Country federal crop insurance. Traill County, which borders Steele County on the east, has about the same percentage of unplanted acreage and Barnes County has from 35 to 40% prevented planting acres, Jorgensen estimated.
July 11, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
NUR-D Riverside July 10.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
NUR-D kicks off season 30 of Down by the Riverside
Minnesota hip-hop artist rocks Mayo Park with Rochester's Jae Havoc.
July 10, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed