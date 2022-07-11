Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library

ZUMBROTA — Andy and Anna Smith, the couple who own and operate Gray Duck Theater and Garden Party books, have expanded their entertainment business to Zumbrota.

Their new book store, Zumbrota Literary Society, is located on the second floor of the old library as its downstairs neighbor, Crossings at Carnegie, remains open below.

The Smiths opened a new bookstore in the former Carnegie Library and have enjoyed a successful first week of business. The couple first toured the building in December 2021 and purchased it in February at $150,000.

Anna Smith shared how the charm of the building drew her and her husband to make it the location for their second bookstore.

“We weren't even really looking to open a second bookstore at the time, but when we came up and looked at the building, we just loved it. It's historic. It still has the original built-in bookcases from 1907, it's just so perfect for us,” said Smith.

Most important of all, according to Anna Smith, the driving goal of Zumbrota Literary Society’s service to the community of Zumbrota and its surrounding towns is becoming a go-to hub for readers.

As Smith shared, “We want to focus on what each community we operate in wants. We see this as a place for book clubs and a place for any reader to hang out. We're still getting to know the people of Zumbrota and we're really excited about the ability to expand community offerings as we get to know people.”

Zumbrota Literary Society is quickly becoming a stop for shoppers and book lovers to check out. For first-time customer Stacey Thorson of Mazeppa, she felt those very appeals after browsing through the shelves of Zumbrota Literary Society.

“I am very excited for this new bookstore. I always enjoy going into one just to browse and find an unexpected book that grabs my attention,” said Thorson.

Zumbrota Literary Society 320 East Ave, Zumbrota, MN 55992 E-mail: anna@gardenpartybooks.com Website link

Zumbrota Literary Society will have some of the same perks provided that Garden Party Books has, too. From book clubs, writers seminars, and events for kids, there will be something for every type of reader. The Smiths are also providing complimentary coffee for those who still stop by in the weeks to come.

“We do have a coffee shop right next to Garden Party and love that, but since there is not one next door here, we wanted to keep the coffee open for everyone,” said Smith.

For Anna Smith, owning and operating not one but two bookstores is something of a dream come true. Smith takes pride in being a lifelong reader who has always wanted to provide a space to share good stories and her love of reading with others.

“I do feel like at various times really has saved my life, like, just in terms of reading about other people's experiences and what they've gone through in their lives. When you get really good fiction, it can change your perspective on things. It’s why I love reading so much. It's so fun to talk with people who come in and are super psyched about the latest thing that they're reading or are looking for something new,” shared Smith.

Zumbrota Literary Society is located at 320 East Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday. An official website has not launched yet for Zumbrota Literary but readers can find more information on the bookstore on its Facebook page.

Shelves are packed full of books at Zumbrota Literary Society as the store begins it second week of business on July 8, 2022 in Zumbrota.