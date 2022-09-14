We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gray Duck Theater switching business model from LLC to nonprofit

Gray Duck Theater will no longer be serving coffee come next month as it changes its business model from an LLC to nonprofit business.

IMG_0922.jpg
Andy Smith speaking to interested volunteers for Gray Duck Theater's change from LLC to a non profit during a volunteer training in Rochester on Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
September 14, 2022 12:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The smallest movie theater in town will no longer be operating to turn a profit. Gray Duck Theater is closing down its coffee shop portion and becoming a nonprofit organization starting Oct. 1, 2022.

Gray Duck owner and soon-to-be executive director Andy Smith said turning the theater into a nonprofit organization was always a goal he had when it first opened in 2018.

Also Read
True Queens Boutique
Business
From pop-up shops to downtown Rochester, Christina Jones is finally living her fashion store dream
After years of testing her business as a pop-up across Rochester, Christina Jones is finally living her dream with her new boutique store True Queens on North Broadway.
September 09, 2022 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Mayo Clinic receives federal grant; Fiddlehead closes original location
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 09, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

“One of our main inspirations is a cinema up in Minneapolis called Trylon Cinema,” said Smith. “They started off as a for-profit LLC, because it's just a lot easier to start out that way you get a name, get a base of followers, people who like to come to the space. Then switch it to a nonprofit model where you can start asking people to give some of their time and expertise to help you thrive and be as good as you can be.”

Smith and his wife, Ana, also operate two book stores. Garden Party, next door to Gray Duck Theater and Zumbrota Literary Society in Zumbrota. Those businesses are remaining LLCs and will not be turning into nonprofits like Gray Duck.

Currently Gray Duck employs only two people other than Smith in the coffee shop and movie theater. Smith anticipates one of these employees to remain on as a consistent volunteer when the switch occurs on Oct. 1, while the other is a high school student who will mainly focus on their studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

To keep the theater running under its normal operations, Gray Duck will need at least two volunteers for each four-hour shift while it is open. The hours of operation look to remain the same as the theater will now be open Wednesdays through Sundays beginning the week of Oct. 3.

Tuesday night, Smith hosted a volunteer training session.

T.J. Maynes and Emily Baron, who moved to Rochester from New York City in June, feel as if Gray Duck has become a haven in their new city. Both are passionate fans of cinema and are hoping to volunteer at least once a week when the shift for Gray Duck begins.

“We were really excited to find out there's a small local cinema in town, and we wanted to be more involved in the community,” said Baron.

“This place reminds us of a couple of different theaters back in New York, and that was really exciting to us,” said Maynes. “We both work in tech, and we're wanting to spend time outside of tech when we’re not working. We've only been here twice to watch movies and we're just excited to be a part of the experience for other people.”

Gray Duck Theater

619 6th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901

(507)-322-6465

Website link

The responsibilities for volunteers will only be serving concessions and taking tickets. The technical side of the films playing will be happening automatically with the devices Smith has to play the films.

The timing of the change during Smith’s campaign for the MN House of Representatives seat 25B has no correlation with his campaign. Still the timing of the business change from an LLC to a nonprofit has been a bit overwhelming for him at times while focusing on the campaign trail.

“I don't know if I'm not overwhelmed. That's the difficulty. My wife works full time with the bookstores, and we just hired our first full time employee over there (Zumbrota), so that really helps. The campaign obviously takes a ton of time, so it really is just trying to do the best that we can do with everything on our plates,” said Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrons of Gray Duck Theater hoping for a great cinema experience to continue can expect little changes come. The largest will be no more caffeinated drinks brewed alongside popcorn popping. The plan is for Gray Duck to have two to three show times for movies per day.

Related Topics: MOVIESLOCAL BUSINESS
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_3105.jpg
Local
In Goodhue County Sheriff forum, Kelly touts department successes while Hanson alleges lack of leadership
The two candidates for Goodhue County Sheriff both agreed that mental health is a top issue for law enforcement.
September 14, 2022 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Carla Nelson and Aleta Borrud.jpg
Local
Guns, marijuana, abortion: Sen. Carla Nelson, DFL challenger Aleta Borrud debate issues in District 24 race
Borrud is challenging Nelson for the second time.
September 14, 2022 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
IMG_3124.jpg
Local
Drazkowski, Drenckhahn counter each other's ideas during Senate District 20 candidate forum in Red Wing
The two candidates addressed education, agriculture, term limits and more at Tuesday evening's candidate forum.
September 14, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
030921.N.RPB.catalytic-2449.jpg
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office receives new kits for catalytic converter theft prevention program
People can request a free kit to be installed by going to the Olmsted County Government Center at 101 Fourth St. SE in Rochester during business hours. Kits can be picked up at the second floor of the sheriff's office civil warrants window.
September 14, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports