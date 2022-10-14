We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Grimes family spreading the alpaca love in Pine Island

"They picked us," says Mark Grimes, who runs Homestead Arts Farm with his wife, Lori Grimes, welcoming people to learn about their fuzzy friends.

Homestead Arts Farm Grimes Alpacas.JPG
Lori and Mark Grimes of Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island love learning and sharing about alpacas through tours on their farm. The two are welcomed by their alpacas on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
October 14, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE ISLAND — Angel. Bentley. Cody. These aren’t the most popular baby names for the year, they are alpaca names at Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island.

Each name matches the year they were born, from ABC to 123, with the business in its third year running as an alpaca farm and blacksmith shop.

Also Read
030921.N.RPB.catalytic-2449.jpg
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office receives new kits for catalytic converter theft prevention program
People can request a free kit to be installed by going to the Olmsted County Government Center at 101 Fourth St. SE in Rochester during business hours. Kits can be picked up at the second floor of the Sheriff's Office civil warrants window.
October 14, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
R61_7733.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'RARE: DIS-ease' dramatically shows rare illnesses aren't really rare
A traveling show coming to the Mayo Civic Center on Monday highlights the prevalence of rare diseases thanks in part to an artist in Rochester who has spoken about her isolation living with one.
October 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Owners Lori and Mark Grimes say each alpaca has its own personality. The Grimeses welcome people to share in their excitement and learn about the fuzzy-fleeced creatures. As visitors travel up the hill and onto their 32 acres, the 24 alpacas peek up their curious heads.

Their alpaca lessons started in 2019 when the couple purchased four alpacas and some sheep to kick-start their life in the country. While Mark grew up on a farm in Iowa, Lori grew up in the Twin Cities with a great love for visiting the animals at the state fair. They moved to the Pine Island farm after years of Rochester living and owning a bike store, horse stables and a bakery.

“They picked us,” Mark joked about their alpaca ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanted it to be a place where people could come and learn different, new skills that they may not have taken somewhere else,” Lori said.

The Grimeses remain curious learners, and their goal is to share about alpacas with kids and adults through tours. In the future, they hope to lease alpacas for Goodhue County 4-H students.

The boys and girls have two separate fields. The newest alpacas born this summer, Cameo and Cody, love “ripping around” as best friends. Baby alpacas, or cria, double in weight in their first four weeks. A full-grown alpaca reaches around 150 pounds.

Homestead Arts Farm Alpacas.JPG
The female alpacas at Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The Grimes have 24 alpacas.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Alpacas are “very thrifty,” Mark described, as they eat less and are easy on the soil. But their personalities, gentle nature and soft fleece are the Grimes’ favorite traits.

“You can’t help but love them,” Lori said. “They’re sweet animals and they’re fun.”

“They’re very nice animals, they’re just peaceful,” Mark said. “And curious, they’ll come up to you when they’re ready. But you can sit out on a bench and sooner or later somebody will wonder up to you, look at you; but they’re not rambunctious at all.”

With more to learn, the Grimeses are working on more preventative care for their herd. The daily interactions of feeding, cleaning up alpaca stool, going for walks and eventually toenail clipping are part of “basic herdmanship.” Consistent care helps them understand the alpacas’ routines and spot if something is different.

“We’re very fussy about their care,” Lori said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the world’s two types of alpacas, Mark and Lori raise huacayas, which is what about 90% of alpacas in the United States are. The suri, or shaggy-typed alpacas, are rarer but you can spot them at the Pauley Alpaca Company in Rochester.

“We like the teddy bears,” Mark said.

Homestead Alpacas Mark.JPG
Mark Grimes, co-owner of Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island, with their alpacas Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “You can’t be upset if you’re hanging around alpacas. They’re pretty calm to me,” Grimes said.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The fleece from both types are used for sweaters, socks, scarves; think fuzzy items you warm up with in the winter. The Grimeses raise their alpacas for this very reason, and by May the alpacas are thick with their own sweater. The fleece puffs up to about 4 inches from its current state of about an inch. The Alpaca Owners Association notes the fleece can weigh 5 to 10 pounds.

“Shearing day is exciting and chaotic and stressful for the animals,” Lori said. “Some of them do very, very well with it. We have a few that get pretty nervous.”

These are just a few of the lessons visitors learn on tours at Homestead Arts Farm. The tours are 90 minutes with time to visit, pet and walk the alpacas. If you’re looking to become friends with an alpaca, look them in the eye and touch their neck, not their head.

Homestead Farm Alpaca Stuffed Animals.JPG
Alpaca stuffed animals, hats and teddy bears at Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

“We want it to be an educational time for them, and … concentrated time with the animal, walking with them and getting to know them,” Lori said.

An extended period of time is also offered as a sponsorship program, where adopted families receive a birth certificate, help care for the alpaca and can come to shearing day.

The people have been a “blessing” too, Mark and Lori said, from Airbnb Experiences to Harvest Hosts RV guests and families visiting. The Grimeses said people genuinely enjoy learning and coming for a peaceful experience, not just a selfie with the alpacas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(We) meet the nicest people, it’s just been fantastic. It’s been very rewarding. Everybody is real positive about it and happy. And I always guarantee them they’re going to learn stuff and they’re going to have fun,” Mark said about his blacksmith classes.

The blacksmith classes are run through Rochester Community Education on forging skills. They also plan to add felting and knitting classes. Both projects are items sold in their store along with alpaca-themed stuffed animals, socks, scarves, hats and yarn.

While their first few years open have been in the COVID-19 pandemic, people’s outdoor enjoyment worked in their favor. Lori said the farm’s tours started because of people’s interest.

“It actually helped start our tour business because we had people … that would get in touch with us and say, ‘Can we bring our grandkids out?’ People were looking for things to do. People were scared to go anywhere,” Lori said.

“I thought, ‘Yeah (the tours are) a good thing,’” Lori added. “People really enjoy it, they’re taking pictures of their kids with the animals.”

Homestead Arts Farm

51085 165th Ave., Pine Island

507-250-6363

homesteadartsfarm.com

MORE HOMESTEAD ARTS FARM PHOTOS:

Homestead Farm Alpaca Fur.JPG
Lori Grimes shows an alpaca's fleece at Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The fleece grows to about four inches by the spring.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Homestead Farm Mark, Lori Grimes.JPG
Mark and Lori Grimes, owners of Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Homestead Farm Socks.JPG
A selection of alpaca socks at Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Homestead Farm April Alpaca.JPG
April, one of Mark and Lori Grimes' alpacas, is featured as a custom-made stuffed animal in the Homestead Arts Farm store in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Homestead Farm Alpaca Dust.JPG
An alpaca at Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Homestead Farm Yarn.JPG
A recent batch of dyed yarn includes colors from buck thorn, black beans, turmeric and sumac at the Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Homestead Farm Store.JPG
The Homestead Arts Farm store in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Homestead Alpaca Fur.JPG
Lori Grimes shows alpaca fleece from one of their male huacayas at Homestead Arts Farm in Pine Island Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PINE ISLANDFARMING
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Heart Transplant
Local
Rochester newlyweds celebrate life together with two transplanted hearts
Jimmy Dunbar and Sheila Daley celebrate their life of second chances together.
October 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Ettinger Debate 101322.jpg
Local
Finstad, Ettinger hold first congressional debate ahead of Nov. 8 election
Ettinger said he would defend individual rights; Finstad criticized Democrats for mismanaging the economy and soaring costs.
October 13, 2022 11:42 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
Business
Jessica Huxsol, Rachel Petrich look to continue family legacy of Apache’s Mall oldest tenant
After working together at Serenity Couture Salon & Spa for 24 years, Jessica Huxsol and Rachel Petrich have taken ownership of the business with big plans of expansion ahead.
October 13, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss community engagement
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses regarding how they can help community members feel their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials.
October 13, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen