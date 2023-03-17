6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Growing cleaning service set to expand by launching a Rochester location

Cesar and Yamaris Perez are expanding the reach of their Pine Island-based residential and commercial cleaning firm, C&Y Cleaning Services, by opening a Rochester location in early April.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Cesar and Yamaris Perez are expanding the reach of their quickly growing residential and commercial cleaning firm, C&Y Cleaning Services.

They formed C&Y in Pine Island in 2021, soon after moving to the area after hurricanes devastated their home island of Puerto Rico. In 2022, they purchased Helping Hands Cleaning in Rochester.

While they cover Zumbrota, Mazeppa, Byron, Kasson, Oronoco and Zumbro Falls as well as Pine Island, Cesar Perez estimates about 70 clients are in Rochester. That spurred them to find a place in the Med City as a second office.

Cesar Perez hopes to have the Rochester location open in early April in the Haley Center — formerly Shopko North — at 3708 N. Broadway. That's where the Purple Goat Kitchen and Bar and Chip Shots are based along with other tenants.

The Perezes have a team of four to five employees now, though they hope to add more.

“We want to continue expanding our brand. We’re not a franchise. We hope people will help support local Minnesota businesses,” he said. “We offer many five-star premium services and are very highly reviewed by our clients.”

Beyond the standard residential and commercial services, C&Y offers additional services such as exterior power washing, carpet and upholstery shampooing, window and screen cleaning among others.

Perez believes that once the clients see the high quality of service that his team can provide that the business will continue to grow. His hope is to have two crews in Rochester and a third for the region.

“My wife and I started at the bottom when we arrived here. We’re excited to have our business contribute to the community,” he said.

Cesar and Yamaris Perez are expanding the reach of their Pine Island-based residential and commercial cleaning firm - C&Y Cleaning Services - by opening a Rochester location in early April 2023.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
