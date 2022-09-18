Growing Rochester dental clinic adds two new dentists

ROCHESTER — A Rochester dental clinic led by a Med City native is celebrating its six year anniversary this month as well as tripling its team from one dentist to three.

Dr. Matt Penz launched Penz Dental Care in 2016 in Suite 110 of the Uptown Square building at 2001 Second St. SW with two staffers.

Penz Dental has grown significantly since its opening. To accommodate the growth of its customer base, the clinic added two new dentists – Dr. Christina Pauley and Dr. David Wold – to the staff this month.

“We weren't actively searching for dentists to come on board. It just kind of happened where these two amazing people wanted to come and work, and it happened simultaneously. It's been super fun,” said Kate Penz, Dr. Penz’s wife who is also in charge of marketing for the clinic.

Dr. Pauley is a Rochester native, who previously worked at Penz Dental at the front desk before going to dental school. When she completed her degree, she returned back to the clinic.

Coincidentally, Dr. Pauley’s return occurred right before Dr. Wold reconnected with Dr. Penz during additional training. The two attended University of Minnesota School of Dentistry together.

“Adding Drs. Pauley and Wold is going to allow us to be able to see more patients. Both have the same philosophy and similar training to Dr. Penz. We now have the ability to connect with our patients sooner,” said Kate Penz. “I think that's a huge benefit for our patients.”

Penz Dental has now grown to 10 people on staff, including the three dentists. Kate Penz said they are looking to hire a couple employees to help support the larger team.