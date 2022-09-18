We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, September 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Growing Rochester dental clinic adds two new dentists

Dr. Matt Penz, who launched Penz Dental Care in 2016, has added two new dentists – Dr. Christina Pauley and Dr. David Wold – to his team.

IMG_4739.jpeg
Dr. Christina Pauley
Contributed
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 18, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Rochester dental clinic led by a Med City native is celebrating its six year anniversary this month as well as tripling its team from one dentist to three.

Dr. Matt Penz launched Penz Dental Care in 2016 in Suite 110 of the Uptown Square building at 2001 Second St. SW with two staffers.

Also Read
Cowbell
Business
Recovery drink creators hope to hear 'More Cowbell' as their product hits gyms
A trio of local entrepreneurs hope their new workout recovery drink – Cowbell – will ring a bell with athletes.
September 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: New owner for Kismet; Downtown sandwich shop closing
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Penz Dental has grown significantly since its opening. To accommodate the growth of its customer base, the clinic added two new dentists – Dr. Christina Pauley and Dr. David Wold – to the staff this month.

“We weren't actively searching for dentists to come on board. It just kind of happened where these two amazing people wanted to come and work, and it happened simultaneously. It's been super fun,” said Kate Penz, Dr. Penz’s wife who is also in charge of marketing for the clinic.

Dr. Pauley is a Rochester native, who previously worked at Penz Dental at the front desk before going to dental school. When she completed her degree, she returned back to the clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coincidentally, Dr. Pauley’s return occurred right before Dr. Wold reconnected with Dr. Penz during additional training. The two attended University of Minnesota School of Dentistry together.

“Adding Drs. Pauley and Wold is going to allow us to be able to see more patients. Both have the same philosophy and similar training to Dr. Penz. We now have the ability to connect with our patients sooner,” said Kate Penz. “I think that's a huge benefit for our patients.”

Penz Dental has now grown to 10 people on staff, including the three dentists. Kate Penz said they are looking to hire a couple employees to help support the larger team.

Don't miss these stories
279386944_524655535798388_4734102654802775098_n.jpg
Local
How will 20,000 people get to the Luke Bryan concert in Eyota?
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has traffic flow maps ready so concertgoers are prepared in advance.
September 15, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Thee Only Shoe Repair
Business
After 59 years in town, Rochester’s last shoe repair store closes
Brothers Mike and Tony Derouin began working at the shop in the mid-70s with their dad, who opened Thee Only Shoe Repair a decade before.
September 15, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell zone change for rowhome project gets commission nod
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend approval for new zoning to clear way for planned construction of 12 housing units, following court decision that led developer to restart the application process.
September 14, 2022 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Schools logo
Local
Rochester Public Schools warns parents against inappropriate emails
The notice to families did not indicate how many students received the email.
September 15, 2022 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

IMG_4558.jpeg
Dr. David Wold.
Contributed
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERHEALTH
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Elliott Foster
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota author Elliott Foster makes Pepin, Wis., the stage for his latest thriller
Pepin, Wis., sets the stage for a protagonist's reckoning with his past.
September 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
porchfest
Local
Rochester bands play during Porchfest in Kutzky neighborhood
Porchfest is an annual event for the Kutzky Park neighborhood since 2016.
September 17, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
processed-137cacb8-757f-4e5f-9be4-dba9ef16ae4b_fUsHgrr2.jpeg
Local
Austin community needs $40k to save a 102-year-old Steinway B Grand Piano
The fundraiser, led by Austin High School director of vocal music Kalle Akkerman, 507 Country singer Riley Olson, senior Madi Herrick and her grandpa Jim Herrick, includes online donations, T-shirt sales and a musical performance on Oct. 7.
September 17, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
dogs downtown
Local
Dogs fill downtown Rochester
Dogs Downtown brought hundreds of dogs, and their owners, to Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
September 17, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe