Gym owner buys commercial center for $2.8 million

ROCHESTER — A Rochester fitness gym owner bulked up his real estate portfolio with a $2.8 million purchase of a Med City commercial complex where one of his workout studios is based.

Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell purchased the multi-tenant center at 2625 U.S. Highway 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where his Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years.

Also Read Business New superfood bowl café to bloom soon in Northwest Rochester Med City entrepreneur Sarah Kirklin Pacchetti hopes to open Bloom Açai Café within the First Alliance Credit Union Center at 2483 Commerce Drive NW in a few weeks, possibly as early as the weekend of Aug. 19. Business Possible nonstop Dallas flights may be circling Rochester The Dallas Morning News published a story stating Rochester International Airport is one of five airports in where American Airlines might add flights, thanks to grants from the federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. The airport confirmed talks about a Texas flight are ongoing, but did not say what airline might provide the service.

He purchased it from Shirley R. Miller Trustee.

"I have been trying to buy the building since 2016,” wrote Grenell this week. “So Progression Fitness is now paying rent/leasing from Progression Building LLC.”

The 30,000-square-foot building houses multiple tenants including The Dance Lab , Vitality Chiropractic, Kraft Therapeutic Massage and Centered Hypnotherapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 32-year-old building and related parking lot parcel at $3.6 million for 2022-2023.

Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell paid $2.8 million for a Rochester multi-tenant center at 2625 US 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where Grenell's Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years. Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.