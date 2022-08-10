Gym owner buys commercial center for $2.8 million
ROCHESTER — A Rochester fitness gym owner bulked up his real estate portfolio with a $2.8 million purchase of a Med City commercial complex where one of his workout studios is based.
Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell purchased the multi-tenant center at 2625 U.S. Highway 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where his Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years.
He purchased it from Shirley R. Miller Trustee.
"I have been trying to buy the building since 2016,” wrote Grenell this week. “So Progression Fitness is now paying rent/leasing from Progression Building LLC.”
The 30,000-square-foot building houses multiple tenants including The Dance Lab , Vitality Chiropractic, Kraft Therapeutic Massage and Centered Hypnotherapy.
Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 32-year-old building and related parking lot parcel at $3.6 million for 2022-2023.
