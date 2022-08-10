SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
Gym owner buys commercial center for $2.8 million

Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell paid $2.8 million for a Rochester multi-tenant center at 2625 U.S. Highway 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where Grenell's Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years.

Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell paid $2.8 million for a Rochester multi-tenant center at 2625 US 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where Grenell's Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 10, 2022
ROCHESTER — A Rochester fitness gym owner bulked up his real estate portfolio with a $2.8 million purchase of a Med City commercial complex where one of his workout studios is based.

Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell purchased the multi-tenant center at 2625 U.S. Highway 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where his Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years.

He purchased it from Shirley R. Miller Trustee.

"I have been trying to buy the building since 2016,” wrote Grenell this week. “So Progression Fitness is now paying rent/leasing from Progression Building LLC.”

The 30,000-square-foot building houses multiple tenants including The Dance Lab , Vitality Chiropractic, Kraft Therapeutic Massage and Centered Hypnotherapy.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 32-year-old building and related parking lot parcel at $3.6 million for 2022-2023.

Under the corporate name of Progression Building LLC, Joshua Grenell paid $2.8 million for a Rochester multi-tenant center at 2625 US 14 West on Aug. 1. That is where Grenell's Crossfit Progression gym has been based for many years.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
