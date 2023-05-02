99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

H&M in Apache Mall to close June 3

The clothing retailer has closed hundreds of stores worldwide in the past year.

Apache_mall_sears_entrance.jpg
Apache Mall in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 4:15 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester's H&M retail store at Apache Mall will permanently close it's doors on June 3.

The Sweden-based retail clothing company, which also sells home goods through some retail outlets as well as online, had six stores in Minnesota. The other five, according to a company email confirming the closing in Rochester, will remain open. Those stores are located in Mankato, Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Maplewood and Woodbury.

H&M closed 240 retail stores worldwide last year.

“Physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth,” said an H&M media representative.

The representative also mentioned that consumers can continue to shop from their company online or in other store locations.

By Staff reports
