Business

Hamernick's flooring to step into Rochester market with new showroom

St. Paul-based Hamernick’s Flooring Solutions is is building out a retail showroom in Rochester. The plan is for a “soft opening” in mid-June with a grand opening to follow in July.

Hamernick's Flooring Solutions
St. Paul-based Hamernick’s Flooring Solutions is building out a retail showroom in Rochester.
Contributed / Hamernick's Flooring Solutions
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — After years of doing projects in the Med City, St. Paul-based Hamernick’s Flooring Solutions is taking the next step to open a retail showroom in Rochester.

“We've done a lot of commercial work in Rochester and we're starting to do a lot of apartment work down there,” said Hamernick’s Vice President of Operations Mike Leonard. “So we now have a where.”

The family-owned company is building out a 10,000-square-foot spot in Suite C at 2535 U.S. Highway 14 West. Half of the space will serve as a retail showroom and the rest will be used as a warehouse and offices.

As a full-service flooring vendor that sells and installs a wide variety of carpets and hard surfaces, the showroom will display samples of their products for contractors and home owners to see up close.

Regional Sales Manager Erika Trempe said the plan is for a “soft opening” in mid-June with a grand opening to follow in July.

Many in the local business community may recognize Trempe’s name. She worked for a local property management company until 2016 when she joined Minnesota’s Cambria countertops.

“Locally, I was involved in sales on the design and builder end, while managing the two Rochester design showrooms before moving to corporate where I managed all of Cambria’s design showrooms in the U.S. and Canada,” she said.

Hamernick’s, which is expanding its footprint in the region, said it was very important to have people with local experience, like Trempe, to manage the new Med City operation and staff here.

“We've been around in St. Paul for a long time, more than 75 years. We just haven't been in the Rochester area,” said Leonard. “The Rochester market is unique, which is why we wanted to hire local people that know the area and the players. We were waiting until we found the right people, which we have now.”

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
